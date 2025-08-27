Thailand video news Phuket Issues Over 17,000 Fines to Tourists Driving Without Permits,Monk Caught on CCTV Pilfering Second-Hand Laptop in Nakhon Sawan

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video2 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
54 4 minutes read
Thailand video news Phuket Issues Over 17,000 Fines to Tourists Driving Without Permits,Monk Caught on CCTV Pilfering Second-Hand Laptop in Nakhon Sawan | Thaiger

 

 

Thailand has seen a surge in unusual and high-profile incidents this week, from Phuket cracking down on foreign drivers with over 17,000 fines to border tensions escalating as Thai forces used sound cannons against Cambodian intruders. Other notable stories include a monk caught on CCTV stealing a laptop, a psychiatric patient causing panic with a machete rampage, and Pattaya ordering the demolition of illegal hotel extensions. Meanwhile, labour shortages have sparked controversial proposals to use prisoners and soldiers as temporary workers, while Phuket faces fresh safety concerns after tourists attacked lifeguards for enforcing red-flag warnings. Police also nabbed a Zimbabwean romance scammer in Bangkok, adding to the week’s dramatic developments.

Phuket Issues Over 17,000 Fines to Tourists Driving Without Permits

Phuket officials have ramped up enforcement against unlicensed foreign drivers this year, issuing more than 17,000 fines. Governor Sophon Suwannarat revealed these figures during a recent provincial meeting, underscoring the persistence of the issue despite previous crackdowns. The substantial number of violations highlights the ongoing challenge of ensuring that tourists adhere to Thailand’s driving laws. Authorities appear intent on continuing these efforts to enhance road safety and legal compliance.

 

Thai Army Deploys Sound Cannons to Repel Cambodian Intruders at Border

Tensions flared at the Thai–Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo province when Cambodian civilians and soldiers tore down concertina wire and entered a Thai village. In response, Thai security forces used long-range acoustic devices (sound cannons) to drive the group back. The incursion occurred on August 25, prompting officials to emphasize that “Baan Nong Chan is Thai land.” Authorities also warned that crowd-control measures, including police support, could be escalated if the situation worsens.

Related Articles

 

Monk Caught on CCTV Pilfering Second-Hand Laptop in Nakhon Sawan

A CCTV clip shared online by a Thai couple revealed a monk stealing a second-hand laptop from their shop in Nakhon Sawan. The incident took place on August 24 at their Sri Thep Road store in Takhli district. The footage garnered attention and sparked public discussion over the breach of trust within a religious figure. The couple’s decision to go public with the video highlights both their frustration and the unexpected nature of the theft.

 

Psychiatric Patient Sparks Panic with Machete Rampage in Ang Thong

At around 9 a.m. on August 26, a 25-year-old psychiatric patient named Pu went on a violent rampage in Ang Thong Province, brandishing a machete and throwing rocks. Police arrived armed with shields, batons, and a stun gun, while worried residents warned passing motorists to stay clear. Pu eventually surrendered by discarding the machete into a canal, raising his hands, and lying down calmly for officers to apprehend him. He was then taken to Ang Thong Hospital for treatment, bringing relief to the alarmed community.

 

Thailand Weighs Using Prisoners and Soldiers to Tackle Labour Shortage

Thailand’s Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit has proposed urgent measures to address severe worker shortages, particularly in agriculture and manufacturing. His plan includes registering undocumented migrants, importing more foreign labour, and deploying conscripted soldiers, “well-behaved” prisoners nearing release, and even youth offenders. Business leaders have voiced support, warning that the loss of Cambodian workers is crippling industries, while critics have raised ethical concerns about potential exploitation. The Cabinet is expected to review the proposals soon as the country scrambles to stabilise its workforce.

 

Pattaya Orders Removal of Illegal Hotel Extensions Following Community Complaints

In Pattaya’s Super Villa Village, residents successfully lodged complaints prompting city officials to inspect a seven-story building being converted into a hotel. The inspection found building violations—including encroachment onto public land and unauthorized additional floors—leading officials to issue orders: suspend work, prohibit occupancy, and demolish the offending sections. Specifically, the illegal frontage (about 5.6 meters) and rear extension (1.7 meters), plus the two extra unauthorized floors, must be removed unless proper permits are obtained within 30 days. To mitigate disruption, contractors must install protective sheeting, control dust, erect guardrails, and sign liability agreements with neighbors; the city will monitor progress over the next month.

Tourists Assault Lifeguards After Ignoring Red-Flag Warnings in Phuket

At Nai Harn Beach in Phuket, foreign tourists allegedly ignored red-flag safety warnings and entered dangerous waters, leading lifeguards to intervene. Instead of cooperating, the group—reportedly including an Iranian national—spat on and physically assaulted the lifeguards, with video captured by witnesses showing the guards defending themselves as more members joined the fracas. Onlookers intervened, prompting the tourists to retreat, though calls for official action via social media have yet to receive a response. The lifeguards reiterated the importance of safety protocols, especially with the approaching high tourist season and recent drowning incidents off Phuket.

 

Zimbabwean Romance Scammer Nabbed After Fleeing Phuket to Bangkok

A 37-year-old Zimbabwean man, identified as Valentive Tandier, was arrested in Bangkok on August 21 for running a romance scam in Phuket and overstaying his visa by over three years. Multiple Thai women complained that he deceived them into relationships—then stole cash, mobile phones, laptops, and other valuables before fleeing the province. During his arrest, he initially tried to escape but was apprehended; he admitted to dating several women but denied theft allegations, while police continue the investigation. He faces charges under theft laws and immigration violations, which could mean prison time, fines, and a five-year re-entry ban.

Latest Thailand News
Foreign man caught using app to attempt car theft in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man caught using app to attempt car theft in Phuket

4 seconds ago
Rayong police officer found dead, stress linked to financial woes | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong police officer found dead, stress linked to financial woes

3 minutes ago
Thailand axes M81 tolls ahead of King’s Cup showdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand axes M81 tolls ahead of King’s Cup showdown

10 minutes ago
Supermarket raid uncovers unapproved Chinese products in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Crime News

Supermarket raid uncovers unapproved Chinese products in Pathum Thani

34 minutes ago
Chiang Mai goose squad flops in moat cleanup stunt | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai goose squad flops in moat cleanup stunt

34 minutes ago
Phra Bat Nampu ex-abbot claims designing Petronas Towers under stolen identity | Thaiger Thailand News

Phra Bat Nampu ex-abbot claims designing Petronas Towers under stolen identity

48 minutes ago
Songkhla teacher under fire after alleged assault on pupil (video) | Thaiger Crime News

Songkhla teacher under fire after alleged assault on pupil (video)

1 hour ago
Pattaya panic: Visa crackdowns and QR codes shake expat life | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya panic: Visa crackdowns and QR codes shake expat life

1 hour ago
Landslide in Chiang Mai&#8217;s Pang Ung kills 1, destroys 5 homes | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Landslide in Chiang Mai’s Pang Ung kills 1, destroys 5 homes

2 hours ago
Court countdown: Paetongtarn eyes comeback as ruling looms | Thaiger Bangkok News

Court countdown: Paetongtarn eyes comeback as ruling looms

2 hours ago
Heavy rains forecast in 39 Thai provinces, including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rains forecast in 39 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

2 hours ago
Court rejects plea to block bail for woman who fatally stabs restaurant owner | Thaiger Thailand News

Court rejects plea to block bail for woman who fatally stabs restaurant owner

17 hours ago
Illegal Pattaya hotel ordered torn down after resident complaints | Thaiger Pattaya News

Illegal Pattaya hotel ordered torn down after resident complaints

17 hours ago
Thai monk caught stealing second-hand laptop in Nakhon Sawan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai monk caught stealing second-hand laptop in Nakhon Sawan

18 hours ago
The seacrets of Thailand: Koh Lanta and Koh Chang | Thaiger Thailand Travel

The seacrets of Thailand: Koh Lanta and Koh Chang

18 hours ago
Thai army blasts sound cannons at Cambodian border clash | Thaiger Politics News

Thai army blasts sound cannons at Cambodian border clash

18 hours ago
Prisoners and soldiers eyed to fix Thailand labour crisis | Thaiger Bangkok News

Prisoners and soldiers eyed to fix Thailand labour crisis

18 hours ago
Zimbabwean romance scammer escapes arrest from Phuket to Bangkok | Thaiger Phuket News

Zimbabwean romance scammer escapes arrest from Phuket to Bangkok

19 hours ago
Health Ministry crackdown on fake medical certificates for migrant workers | Thaiger Thailand News

Health Ministry crackdown on fake medical certificates for migrant workers

19 hours ago
Doja Cat returns, debuts with new single, &#8216;Jealous Type&#8217; | Thaiger Events

Doja Cat returns, debuts with new single, ‘Jealous Type’

19 hours ago
Indian cooks busted for illegal work on Phuket luxury boat | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian cooks busted for illegal work on Phuket luxury boat

19 hours ago
Psychiatric patient causes chaos with machete rampage | Thaiger Crime News

Psychiatric patient causes chaos with machete rampage

20 hours ago
Thais hooked on AI holidays as 98% trust tech to plan trips | Thaiger Technology News

Thais hooked on AI holidays as 98% trust tech to plan trips

20 hours ago
Thai man claims no intent after his dog dies hanging from truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man claims no intent after his dog dies hanging from truck

20 hours ago
Thailand signs Gripen Fighter Jet deal with Sweden | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand signs Gripen Fighter Jet deal with Sweden

20 hours ago
Thailand NewsThailand video news
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger Video2 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
54 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video

0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x