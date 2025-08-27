Thailand video news Phuket Issues Over 17,000 Fines to Tourists Driving Without Permits,Monk Caught on CCTV Pilfering Second-Hand Laptop in Nakhon Sawan

Thailand has seen a surge in unusual and high-profile incidents this week, from Phuket cracking down on foreign drivers with over 17,000 fines to border tensions escalating as Thai forces used sound cannons against Cambodian intruders. Other notable stories include a monk caught on CCTV stealing a laptop, a psychiatric patient causing panic with a machete rampage, and Pattaya ordering the demolition of illegal hotel extensions. Meanwhile, labour shortages have sparked controversial proposals to use prisoners and soldiers as temporary workers, while Phuket faces fresh safety concerns after tourists attacked lifeguards for enforcing red-flag warnings. Police also nabbed a Zimbabwean romance scammer in Bangkok, adding to the week’s dramatic developments.

Phuket officials have ramped up enforcement against unlicensed foreign drivers this year, issuing more than 17,000 fines. Governor Sophon Suwannarat revealed these figures during a recent provincial meeting, underscoring the persistence of the issue despite previous crackdowns. The substantial number of violations highlights the ongoing challenge of ensuring that tourists adhere to Thailand’s driving laws. Authorities appear intent on continuing these efforts to enhance road safety and legal compliance.

Tensions flared at the Thai–Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo province when Cambodian civilians and soldiers tore down concertina wire and entered a Thai village. In response, Thai security forces used long-range acoustic devices (sound cannons) to drive the group back. The incursion occurred on August 25, prompting officials to emphasize that “Baan Nong Chan is Thai land.” Authorities also warned that crowd-control measures, including police support, could be escalated if the situation worsens.

A CCTV clip shared online by a Thai couple revealed a monk stealing a second-hand laptop from their shop in Nakhon Sawan. The incident took place on August 24 at their Sri Thep Road store in Takhli district. The footage garnered attention and sparked public discussion over the breach of trust within a religious figure. The couple’s decision to go public with the video highlights both their frustration and the unexpected nature of the theft.

At around 9 a.m. on August 26, a 25-year-old psychiatric patient named Pu went on a violent rampage in Ang Thong Province, brandishing a machete and throwing rocks. Police arrived armed with shields, batons, and a stun gun, while worried residents warned passing motorists to stay clear. Pu eventually surrendered by discarding the machete into a canal, raising his hands, and lying down calmly for officers to apprehend him. He was then taken to Ang Thong Hospital for treatment, bringing relief to the alarmed community.

Thailand’s Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit has proposed urgent measures to address severe worker shortages, particularly in agriculture and manufacturing. His plan includes registering undocumented migrants, importing more foreign labour, and deploying conscripted soldiers, “well-behaved” prisoners nearing release, and even youth offenders. Business leaders have voiced support, warning that the loss of Cambodian workers is crippling industries, while critics have raised ethical concerns about potential exploitation. The Cabinet is expected to review the proposals soon as the country scrambles to stabilise its workforce.

In Pattaya’s Super Villa Village, residents successfully lodged complaints prompting city officials to inspect a seven-story building being converted into a hotel. The inspection found building violations—including encroachment onto public land and unauthorized additional floors—leading officials to issue orders: suspend work, prohibit occupancy, and demolish the offending sections. Specifically, the illegal frontage (about 5.6 meters) and rear extension (1.7 meters), plus the two extra unauthorized floors, must be removed unless proper permits are obtained within 30 days. To mitigate disruption, contractors must install protective sheeting, control dust, erect guardrails, and sign liability agreements with neighbors; the city will monitor progress over the next month.

At Nai Harn Beach in Phuket, foreign tourists allegedly ignored red-flag safety warnings and entered dangerous waters, leading lifeguards to intervene. Instead of cooperating, the group—reportedly including an Iranian national—spat on and physically assaulted the lifeguards, with video captured by witnesses showing the guards defending themselves as more members joined the fracas. Onlookers intervened, prompting the tourists to retreat, though calls for official action via social media have yet to receive a response. The lifeguards reiterated the importance of safety protocols, especially with the approaching high tourist season and recent drowning incidents off Phuket.

A 37-year-old Zimbabwean man, identified as Valentive Tandier, was arrested in Bangkok on August 21 for running a romance scam in Phuket and overstaying his visa by over three years. Multiple Thai women complained that he deceived them into relationships—then stole cash, mobile phones, laptops, and other valuables before fleeing the province. During his arrest, he initially tried to escape but was apprehended; he admitted to dating several women but denied theft allegations, while police continue the investigation. He faces charges under theft laws and immigration violations, which could mean prison time, fines, and a five-year re-entry ban.