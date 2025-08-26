Zimbabwean romance scammer escapes arrest from Phuket to Bangkok

Foreign suspect denied theft despite multiple complaints from women

Photo via Facebook/ เดลิมิเร่อร์

Police arrested a Zimbabwean man at an apartment in Bangkok on Thursday, August 21, for operating a romance scam in Phuket and overstaying his visa.

Multiple Thai women filed complaints against a Zimbabwean teacher, later identified as 37 year old Valentive Tandier, at Katu Police Station, saying they had been scammed out of valuables while in a relationship with the suspect.

According to the victims, Tandier approached them and tricked them into relationships. He then stole their belongings, including cash, mobile phones, and laptops, among other valuables. The total value of damages has not yet been disclosed.

Officers tracked Tandier to an apartment in Lat Phrao, Bangkok, on August 21 and raided his room. Police reported that he initially attempted to escape but failed to leave in time. The Zimbabwean admitted to dating multiple Thai women in Phuket but denied stealing their possessions.

Foreign man arrested for romance scam
Photo via Facebook/ เดลิมิเร่อร์

Tandier was charged under Section 334 of the Criminal Law for theft, which carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 60,000 baht.

Officers also discovered that he had overstayed his visa for more than three years, resulting in an additional charge under Section 81 of the Immigration Act. The offence carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 20,000 baht.

Because Tandier overstayed his visa by more than three years, he will also be prohibited from re-entering Thailand for five years, in line with immigration law.

Zimbabwean romance scammer arrested in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ เดลิมิเร่อร์

In a related case in March, police arrested a Chinese man at Chiang Mai International Airport for operating a romance scam targeting foreign men in the province. He approached victims using a dating app, arranged to meet them at hotels, and stole their valuables.

In 2023, a Thai man was arrested in Saraburi province for posing as an attractive foreigner to deceive Thai women he met on social media. He falsely promised expensive gifts and persuaded victims to pay taxes, delivery fees, and other charges in advance. No gifts ever existed, and the victims’ money was transferred into mule accounts.

Zimbabwean teacher ooperates romance scam in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เดลิมิเร่อร์

