Rayong police officer found dead, stress linked to financial woes

Financial burden believed to have pushed officer beyond breaking point

Bright Choomanee19 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 33 year old police officer was found dead at his residence behind the Nikhom Phatthana Police Station in Rayong province, allegedly due to stress over failing to secure 100,000 baht to settle a car accident claim. The scheduled payment was missed yesterday, August 26, at 3.45pm.

Police Lieutenant Jiranawat Nijai, deputy inspector of Nikhom Phatthana Police Station, received the report of the officer’s death and informed his superiors. Medical personnel from Nikhom Phatthana Hospital and forensic officers from Rayong were dispatched to the scene for investigation.

The deceased was discovered in the living room of his two-storey police residence, dressed in a white short-sleeved T-shirt and grey shorts. A gunshot wound was observed on his right temple, with a firearm and one bullet found nearby.

Colleagues mentioned that the officer had not reported to work on the day of his death. He was supposed to make a payment at the police station for a traffic accident settlement but failed to appear at the 1pm appointment. Concerned, coworkers went to his residence and discovered his body, reported KhaoSod.

Initial investigations suggest the officer might have been overwhelmed by the inability to secure the necessary funds. Further investigations will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. The officer’s body has been sent to the hospital, and arrangements are being made for his family to conduct religious rites.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

In similar news, a 29 year old man was found dead inside an abandoned cattle pen in Chachoengsao province, leaving behind his wife and three children.

He had earlier been reported missing after sharing concerns about financial difficulties and declining sales.

