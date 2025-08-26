Thai monk caught stealing second-hand laptop in Nakhon Sawan

A Thai couple shared CCTV footage online to expose a monk who stole a second-hand laptop from their shop in the northern province of Nakhon Sawan on Sunday, August 24.

The couple, Oak and Nat, revealed details of the theft, which occurred at their shop on Sri Thep Road in Takhli district, during an interview with Workpoint News. They said the thief, who appeared to be between 50 and 60 years old, was dressed in a monk’s robes.

According to the couple, the monk expressed interest in second-hand mobile phones and other products at their shop. At the time, Oak was busy with paperwork while Nat was speaking with a customer. Neither of them paid close attention to the monk until after he had left.

Nat later noticed that one of the second-hand laptops on display had gone missing. She checked the security camera, which clearly showed the monk stealing the device.

The footage captured the monk looking around before quickly grabbing an HP laptop worth 8,500 baht. He placed the stolen device into his bag and walked out of the shop.

Thai monk steals laptop
Photo via Facebook/ Chiangmai Report

Nat sought more information about the monk from local motorcycle taxi riders, who said he had just arrived in the area by train. He had alighted at Ban Takhli Railway Station before walking roughly two kilometres to the couple’s shop.

According to the riders, the monk had solicited donations from vendors at a nearby market and from locals before hiring one of them to take him to Tak Fah district in Nakhon Sawan. The journey was about 20 kilometres and cost him roughly 150 baht.

Monk caught in laptop theft
Photo via Facebook/ Chiangmai Report

Despite their efforts, the couple were unable to track down the monk. They expressed frustration and disappointment, saying that such behaviour tarnishes the image of Thai Buddhism.

Nat urged temples to thoroughly investigate and conduct a background check of any men before ordaining them as monks.

