Illegal Pattaya hotel ordered torn down after resident complaints

Pattaya residents have scored a victory after city officials ordered the demolition of parts of a controversial hotel project that locals say has been disrupting their neighbourhood.

Deputy Mayor Manoch Nongyai, Acting Head of Building Control Marut Uthaiwattananon, and engineers from Pattaya City Hall, inspected the Super Villa Village on Soi Chaloem Phrakiat 29 following complaints. Residents said demolition and renovation works on a seven-storey reinforced concrete building, being converted into a small hotel, were causing serious impacts on the community.

“The residents raised concerns, and we have responded. The city must ensure that construction follows the law and that the rights of local people are respected.”

The inspection revealed that while the developer had obtained a demolition permit, the building itself violated regulations. Officials found that sections of the structure encroached on land boundaries and a public road.

As a result, Pattaya City issued three legal orders:

Order Kor. 3: suspension of construction work;

Order Kor. 4: prohibition of building use;

Order Kor. 5: demolition of parts built illegally.

Specifically, the orders require tearing down:

A frontage of about 5.6 metres and a rear section of 1.7 metres that extended into road and land boundaries;

Two additional floors were added without permission, with the owner given 30 days to request approval to convert the building from five to seven storeys.

To minimise disruption, contractors must install metal sheeting around the building 1 metre higher than the roofline to contain dust. They must also spray water during demolition works and erect guardrails to protect neighbouring houses.

Before work begins, the contractor is required to sign a damage liability contract with nearby homeowners, witnessed by city officials. If any property is damaged, the contractor must restore it to its original condition.

The demolition is expected to take one month, during which Pattaya City officials will carry out regular inspections, reported Siamrath.

Manoch stressed that the city would continue monitoring construction projects to prevent similar disputes.

“We will not allow illegal building work to harm residents’ quality of life.”