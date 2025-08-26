Prisoners and soldiers eyed to fix Thailand labour crisis

Labour minister pushes bold plan as Cambodia worker exodus fuels shortages

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Photo courtesy of IndustriALL Global Union

Thailand’s labour minister has unveiled a drastic plan to plug crippling worker shortages: by deploying prisoners, soldiers, and even youth offenders into the country’s struggling workforce.

Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit said urgent action was needed to tackle a labour crisis gripping the agriculture and production sectors. He confirmed he would propose measures to the Cabinet this week to get more boots on the ground.

Among the proposals are registering illegal migrant workers already in Thailand, importing more foreign labour, and mobilising domestic groups, including conscripted soldiers, “well-behaved” prisoners close to release, and youths from juvenile facilities.

Photo of Phongkwin Jungroongruangkit courtesy of KhaoSod
Photo courtesy of The Hill

“The shortage is severe, and we must act immediately. Integrating illegal workers into the system and importing foreign workers will reduce risks and help meet urgent demand.”

The plan follows growing concern over a policy to replace Cambodian workers, many of whom are returning home, with labourers from Sri Lanka. Pongkawin defended the approach, insisting imported labour was vital to stabilise the workforce.

Business leaders have backed the proposals. The Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand both expressed support, warning that the departure of Cambodian workers threatens to hit key sectors hard.

“Cambodian workers played a crucial role in meeting Thailand’s labour demand. Without immediate solutions, agriculture, manufacturing, services, and overall employment will suffer.”

Photo courtesy of The Japan Times

The Department of Employment has already begun implementing emergency measures to boost workforce numbers, with factories and farms struggling to maintain output. By turning to unconventional sources of labour, including prisoners and young offenders, the government hopes to bridge the gap until longer-term solutions can take effect.

Critics, however, have voiced concern about the social and ethical implications of deploying prisoners and vulnerable groups into the labour market. Rights groups have previously warned that using incarcerated or at-risk individuals could expose them to exploitation, reported KhaoSod.

Nevertheless, officials insist that strict safeguards will be in place. Pongkawin, who assumed office in late June, said his priority was to ease the immediate strain on businesses while also cutting down on illegal employment.

The Cabinet is expected to review the proposals within days, as Thailand races to keep its farms and factories running amid one of the worst labour crunches in years.

