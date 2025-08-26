Psychiatric patient causes chaos with machete rampage

At 9am today, 26 August, Lieutenant Yongyut Payungyat, Deputy Inspector for Crime Prevention at Mueang Ang Thong Police Station, was notified of a man wielding a machete on the side of Khlong Chonprathan Road, Village 7, Pang Ngiu Subdistrict, Mueang District, Ang Thong Province.

Police rushed to the scene fully equipped with batons, a stun gun, and protective shields.

Upon arrival, officers found 25 year old Pu, a psychiatric patient wearing sports shorts and no shirt, throwing rocks across the road and brandishing a machete. Nearby residents had to warn passing motorists to avoid the area due to the danger posed by Pu’s erratic behaviour.

As the police approached, Pu threw the machete into the canal, raised his hands in surrender, and then lay down on the ground. He allowed officers to safely restrain him and transport him to Ang Thong Hospital for treatment, bringing much-needed relief to the locals, who had been on edge during the incident, reported Top News.

In similar news, a 34 year old man known for brandishing a machete and threatening locals was arrested at his home in Nakhon Si Thammarat province after a series of drug-fuelled incidents.

The arrest occurred yesterday, March 6, when Police Colonel Sonthaya Panpaen of Nopphitam Police Station, accompanied by officers from the Human Trafficking Suppression Division, located Sarawut asleep on his doorstep in a mangosteen orchard in Mueang Nopphitam district. He was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Court (No. J77/2568, dated February 4).

Police immediately confiscated Sarawut’s machete, which he often carried to intimidate locals. Residents had reportedly been living in fear for some time due to his erratic, drug-fuelled behaviour. He had repeatedly threatened community members and even attempted to attack rescue workers, forcing them to retreat for their safety.