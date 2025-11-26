Hat Yai boat owner criticised for charging 50,000 baht for flood rescue

A Thai rescuer criticised a boat owner in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, for allegedly charging a 50,000 baht fee from a rescue volunteer who was trying to rent a vessel to help flood victims.

Facebook user Sun Tanapol Kongboonvijit shared the story on November 24, saying his friend, Punchita Vanapitakvong, encountered the incident while searching for a boat during the severe flooding.

According to Tanapol, Punchita contacted a local boat owner to request a rental boat for rescue operations. She was shocked when the owner demanded 50,000 baht per rescue mission.

Punchita then looked for other options and eventually found a kind-hearted boat owner from Nakhon Si Thammarat. This owner did not charge any rental fee and asked only for fuel costs. He sent one boat to Hat Yai on the first day and delivered two more the following day.

Tanapol said he donated 10,000 baht to support Punchita with fuel expenses. Punchita also told him that many people had contacted her to help.

Meanwhile, Cyber Police today, November 26, warned the public about donation scams targeting flood victims. Officers said scammers were taking advantage of the crisis by setting up fake fundraising campaigns, with the money never reaching those in need.

Police advised donors to contribute only through credible organisations or well-known public figures. They urged the public to verify whether a campaign organiser has an official website or a certified social media account.

Officers also encouraged donors to use the Cyber Police application to check the criminal history of campaign owners and verify bank accounts before making transfers.

In addition to scams, officials reminded the public not to share fake news about the flooding and to always verify information before posting it online.

Recently, government officials had stepped forward to deny several fake news related to the flooding in Hat Yai incluidng a large number of deaths and a shortage of food at Hat Yai Hospital and a helicopter crash during a rescue mission.