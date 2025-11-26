Hat Yai boat owner criticised for charging 50,000 baht for flood rescue

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 26, 2025, 3:51 PM
74 1 minute read
Hat Yai boat owner criticised for charging 50,000 baht for flood rescue | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Sun Tanapol Kongboonvijit

A Thai rescuer criticised a boat owner in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, for allegedly charging a 50,000 baht fee from a rescue volunteer who was trying to rent a vessel to help flood victims.

Facebook user Sun Tanapol Kongboonvijit shared the story on November 24, saying his friend, Punchita Vanapitakvong, encountered the incident while searching for a boat during the severe flooding.

According to Tanapol, Punchita contacted a local boat owner to request a rental boat for rescue operations. She was shocked when the owner demanded 50,000 baht per rescue mission.

Punchita then looked for other options and eventually found a kind-hearted boat owner from Nakhon Si Thammarat. This owner did not charge any rental fee and asked only for fuel costs. He sent one boat to Hat Yai on the first day and delivered two more the following day.

Tanapol said he donated 10,000 baht to support Punchita with fuel expenses. Punchita also told him that many people had contacted her to help.

Boat operator overcharge Hat Yai flooding
Photo via Facebook/ SPuchita Vanapitakvong

Meanwhile, Cyber Police today, November 26, warned the public about donation scams targeting flood victims. Officers said scammers were taking advantage of the crisis by setting up fake fundraising campaigns, with the money never reaching those in need.

Police advised donors to contribute only through credible organisations or well-known public figures. They urged the public to verify whether a campaign organiser has an official website or a certified social media account.

Related Articles

Officers also encouraged donors to use the Cyber Police application to check the criminal history of campaign owners and verify bank accounts before making transfers.

Hat Yai Songkhla floods
Photo via Facebook/ Weerapong Narongkul

In addition to scams, officials reminded the public not to share fake news about the flooding and to always verify information before posting it online.

Recently, government officials had stepped forward to deny several fake news related to the flooding in Hat Yai incluidng a large number of deaths and a shortage of food at Hat Yai Hospital and a helicopter crash during a rescue mission.

Latest Thailand News
AustCham Thailand to host 2025 End of Year Christmas Reception at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit | Thaiger Events

AustCham Thailand to host 2025 End of Year Christmas Reception at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

1 minute ago
Hat Yai boat owner criticised for charging 50,000 baht for flood rescue | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai boat owner criticised for charging 50,000 baht for flood rescue

10 minutes ago
Thailand unveils proposed F1 circuit layout for Chatuchak, Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand unveils proposed F1 circuit layout for Chatuchak, Bangkok

56 minutes ago
Malaysian man’s affair exposed after being stranded with mistress in Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian man’s affair exposed after being stranded with mistress in Hat Yai floods

1 hour ago
TMD under fire for calling private weather alert ‘fake news’ before severe floods | Thaiger Thailand News

TMD under fire for calling private weather alert ‘fake news’ before severe floods

2 hours ago
17 year old Thai boy claims self-defence after arrest for fatal shooting | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old Thai boy claims self-defence after arrest for fatal shooting

3 hours ago
Thailand eyes Saudi, Chinese and CIS tourist markets for 2025-26 growth | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand eyes Saudi, Chinese and CIS tourist markets for 2025-26 growth

3 hours ago
How to use Thailand’s toll roads: Easy Pass, M-PASS, M-Flow &#038; More | Thaiger Automotive

How to use Thailand’s toll roads: Easy Pass, M-PASS, M-Flow & More

3 hours ago
Chaos in Hat Yai floods as reports of helicopter crash spark confusion | Thaiger Thailand News

Chaos in Hat Yai floods as reports of helicopter crash spark confusion

4 hours ago
Govt opens flood crisis centre to lead relief efforts in southern Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Govt opens flood crisis centre to lead relief efforts in southern Thailand

5 hours ago
Singaporean family praises Thai hero for helping their father in Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Singaporean family praises Thai hero for helping their father in Hat Yai floods

5 hours ago
Hat Yai Hospital denies rumour of 100 deaths following power cut in floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai Hospital denies rumour of 100 deaths following power cut in floods

6 hours ago
‘Help me first’: Hat Yai man fires 3 shots to threaten rescuers over delayed rescue | Thaiger Crime News

‘Help me first’: Hat Yai man fires 3 shots to threaten rescuers over delayed rescue

6 hours ago
Viral video shows Thai men risking lives on wires during severe Hat Yai flood | Thaiger Thailand News

Viral video shows Thai men risking lives on wires during severe Hat Yai flood

22 hours ago
Instagram &#8216;hi-so&#8217; conman accused of raping at least 4 women in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Instagram ‘hi-so’ conman accused of raping at least 4 women in Bangkok

23 hours ago
Former Miss Universe owner denies fleeing debt and legal charges | Thaiger Thailand News

Former Miss Universe owner denies fleeing debt and legal charges

24 hours ago
Google Maps location leads police to online gambling network suspect | Thaiger Thailand News

Google Maps location leads police to online gambling network suspect

1 day ago
Tourists urged to stop rock stacking at natural attractions in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourists urged to stop rock stacking at natural attractions in Thailand

1 day ago
Thailand floods: Thousands stranded in Trang as dam structure fails | Thaiger Hot News

Thailand floods: Thousands stranded in Trang as dam structure fails

1 day ago
Pattaya tomboy stabs neighbour for spreading false sexual claim | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya tomboy stabs neighbour for spreading false sexual claim

1 day ago
Which countries are exempted from needing a visa to come to Thailand? | Thaiger Visa Information

Which countries are exempted from needing a visa to come to Thailand?

1 day ago
Brit tourist stunned by 7-Eleven bargains in Thailand (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Brit tourist stunned by 7-Eleven bargains in Thailand (video)

1 day ago
Livestream causes fight between South Korean and Chinese men in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Livestream causes fight between South Korean and Chinese men in Pattaya

1 day ago
Chinese man arrested for selling drugs at Koh Pha Ngan parties | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese man arrested for selling drugs at Koh Pha Ngan parties

1 day ago
Thai actress apologises over debt scandal, promises to repay creditors | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai actress apologises over debt scandal, promises to repay creditors

1 day ago
South Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 26, 2025, 3:51 PM
74 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.