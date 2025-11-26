Malaysian man’s affair exposed after being stranded with mistress in Hat Yai floods

Malaysian man's affair exposed after being stranded with mistress in Hat Yai floods
Photo by Theparm via Canva

A Malaysian man’s secret affair was exposed after he and his mistress became trapped in a hotel during the severe flooding in the Hat Yai distict of Songkhla province.

The adultery scandal of a Malaysian bank manager gained attention after his wife’s friend named Zara shared the details on the Threads platform on November 24. Zara clarified that she did not tell her friend about the affair, but posted the story anonymously to her followers.

According to Zara, she discovered the man’s secret relationship after her friend asked her for help rescuing him and three colleagues who were stranded in a Hat Yai hotel due to the flood.

Zara said she contacted her relatives in Thailand and asked them to check on the four Malaysian men. Hotel staff confirmed that all four were staying there, but one of them, Zara’s friend’s husband, was sharing a room with a woman he introduced as his wife.

Zara’s relatives then coordinated with the Malaysian Embassy, which confirmed it was working to evacuate Malaysian nationals affected by the flooding. Those rescued would be able to return home or stay at temporary shelters in Thailand.

Flood in Hat Yai Songkhla
Photo via The MATTER

Zara said she has not revealed the affair to her friend, who recently gave birth to their fourth child. She feared the shocking news could harm her mental health during her recovery period. She planned to inform her friend’s older sister first before telling her directly.

It remains unclear whether the wife has learned about the affair, even as the story goes viral among social media users in both Thailand and Malaysia.

Secret affair
Photo by Aflo Images via Canva

This bank manager is not the first Malaysian man exposed during the Hat Yai floods. In a separate case, another man told his wife he was travelling to Kuala Lumpur for work, but he was later found trapped in the Hat Yai flooding with his mistress.

