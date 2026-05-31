Thailand strengthens defence ties with US, France in Singapore

Thailand moved to strengthen defence ties with the United States and France during separate talks at the 23rd IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on May 29.

Thai Defence Minister Adul Boonthamcharoen met US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to discuss regional security and paths to strengthen defence ties between Thailand and the US.

Adul said Thailand valued its long-standing alliance and strategic partnership with the US and was ready to continue security cooperation in line with the changing security environment.

He thanked the US for supporting Thailand’s defence industry development, particularly technologies linked to future military capability. These included unmanned aircraft systems, counter-drone systems, cyber security, space technology, and modern battlefield management systems.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of Cobra Gold, the long-running joint military exercise between Thailand and the US, and agreed to continue developing it.

Thailand and the US also agreed to update defence cooperation frameworks to cover future training, joint operations, equipment procurement, and responses to transnational crime, including online scam networks affecting countries across the region.

Adul thanked the US for supporting regional peace and stability, including its understanding of the Thailand-Cambodia dispute. The US backed a peaceful solution, while both sides agreed that bilateral talks should remain the main channel for resolving issues under international law.

Adul later met French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin to discuss international security and ways to expand Thailand defence cooperation with France.

He thanked France for presenting the Légion d’Honneur, Grand Officier class, to Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya in recognition of her work promoting culture and relations between the two countries.

Adul also thanked France for hosting the Thai prime minister and delegation during their recent visit, and for supporting Thai military education at Saint-Cyr military academy. He said the programme had helped develop Thai military leaders and strengthen ties between the two armed forces.

The two sides discussed closer military cooperation. Adul praised Vautrin as a female leader with an important role in France’s security work.

Both countries agreed to promote knowledge and experience sharing in cyber security, maritime security, disaster relief, and defence industry cooperation.

They also agreed to expand defence cooperation across all areas to improve readiness, capability, and joint operations in response to new security challenges.

In an earlier development, Thailand is looking to France for lessons in turning culture into global influence, as Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaised led talks on May 22 to mark 170 years of Thailand-France diplomatic ties and push Thai soft power through five areas of cooperation.