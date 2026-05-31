Chinese loan shark gang found hiding in Chon Buri estates

A Chinese loan shark gang wanted in China was arrested in Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, yesterday, May 30, after Thai police and immigration officers found four Chinese nationals hiding in luxury housing estates.

The four suspects were identified as 34 year old Zhang Chuay, 36 year old Ko, a 34 year old Chinese woman, and 34 year old Yang. They were detained at several luxury villages in Huai Yai and Takhian Tia subdistricts, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Police detained the four Chinese nationals on immigration grounds. Three had already had their permission to stay in Thailand revoked, while the fourth was accused of overstaying.

The operation followed a policy by the police centre tackling transnational crime and illegal immigration, which ordered stricter checks on entries and exits and action against foreign criminal networks believed to be hiding in Thailand.

Thai police coordinated with Chinese officials and found that on March 20, 2025, Fengnan Security Office in Tangshan City issued arrest warrants for all four suspects. The warrants relate to alleged illegal business operations, public disorder, and unlawful debt collection.

Investigators said the group operated an illegal loan network in China involving more than 40 borrowers. The network allegedly charged interest of more than 30% per month.

Borrowers who failed to repay debts on time were allegedly detained in rented rooms and assaulted to force repayment or obtain assets.

The Central Investigation Bureau and Immigration Bureau later tracked the group’s movements. Officers found the suspects had entered Thailand and allegedly avoided using their own names or passports in transactions to avoid checks.

After further surveillance, police confirmed the Chinese loan shark gang was still hiding in Bang Lamung, Chon Buri. Officers then gathered evidence to revoke permission to stay before searching two luxury housing estates.

Khaosod reported that all four suspects were found inside houses and detained without violence.

The first three suspects were sent to Immigration Bureau detention at Suan Phlu. Yang was transferred to Huai Yai Police Station for legal proceedings before deportation to China to face prosecution.

Police said they will continue targeting transnational crime networks to prevent offenders from using Thailand as a hiding place or threatening public safety and national security.

Similarly, Thai police busted a Chinese loan shark gang at a rented luxury house in Pattaya, where they allegedly ran an illegal loan business targeting customers in China through a call centre.