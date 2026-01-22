Cobra Gold 2026 brings over 8,000 troops to Thailand

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 22, 2026, 1:43 PM
147 1 minute read
Cobra Gold 2026 brings over 8,000 troops to Thailand | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo by SSG Cayce Watson

Thailand is set to host the 45th annual Cobra Gold military exercise from February 24 to March 6, bringing together more than 8,000 personnel from 30 countries in one of the region’s largest joint defence operations.

The multinational exercise, co-hosted by the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the United States Indo-Pacific Command (US PACOM), will take place across several locations in Thailand. This year’s iteration will focus on enhancing military coordination across five operational domains: land, sea, air, space, and cyber.

Absent this year is Cambodia, which has previously participated in some capacity. However, Vietnam and Laos will take part as observers, along with eight other countries under the Combined Observer Liaison Team (COLT) programme. These include Brunei, Germany, Jordan, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, and Timor-Leste.

Seven countries will take part as core participants: Thailand, the United States, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia. Meanwhile, China, India, and Australia are joining the drills as new participants this year.

Ten additional nations will rotate into activities through the Multinational Planning Augmentation Team (MPAT), including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Canada, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Fiji, Mongolia, Nepal, and the Philippines.

The main training schedule includes three key segments: command and control exercises (C2X), humanitarian civil assistance (HCA), and field training exercises (FTX).

The command and control drills will simulate joint amphibious operations, including beach landings at Rayong’s Haad Yao, as well as coordination in space and cyber operations.

Related Articles

HCA efforts will focus on constructing multipurpose school buildings in five local areas and running disaster relief simulations, such as tabletop exercises and demonstration-based emergency response drills.

Field operations will include a range of combat training scenarios such as live-fire exercises (CALFEX), amphibious assaults (AMPHIBEX), maritime strike missions, long-range artillery (HIRAIN), air defence, drone countermeasures, and civilian evacuations (NEO/RJNO), along with specialised intelligence training in signal interception (SIGINT).

Cobra Gold has long served as a platform for enhancing regional defence cooperation and disaster response readiness. The exercise enables participants to share knowledge and improve interoperability, as well as strengthen diplomatic and strategic ties, reported Amarin TV.

Similarly, last year’s Cobra Gold, which took place from February 25 to March 7, featured the participation of 3,200 US personnel and approximately 30 other nations.

Thaiger QUIZ
Cobra Gold Military Exercise Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. When is the 45th annual Cobra Gold military exercise scheduled to take place?
  2. 2. How many personnel are expected to participate in this year's Cobra Gold exercise?
  3. 3. Which country is co-hosting the Cobra Gold exercise alongside Thailand?
  4. 4. Which country is absent from this year's Cobra Gold exercises?
  5. 5. Which operational domains will this year's exercise focus on?
  6. 6. How many countries are participating as core participants in the exercise?
  7. 7. What key training segment involves humanitarian efforts?
  8. 8. Which type of exercise simulates joint amphibious operations?
  9. 9. What is one of the activities included in the field training exercises?
  10. 10. What is the primary purpose of the Cobra Gold exercise?

Latest Thailand News
Norwegian tourist warned after naked beach incident in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Norwegian tourist warned after naked beach incident in Pattaya

25 seconds ago
Iranian man arrested for illegally running pharmacy in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iranian man arrested for illegally running pharmacy in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Ruangkrai challenges Mongkolkit’s four husbands policy | Thaiger Thailand News

Ruangkrai challenges Mongkolkit’s four husbands policy

3 hours ago
Laotian housemaid suspected in murder of employer in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Laotian housemaid suspected in murder of employer in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Young man dies after fall from BTS Phahon Yothin station | Thaiger Bangkok News

Young man dies after fall from BTS Phahon Yothin station

4 hours ago
13 foreigners arrested in romance scam crackdown in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

13 foreigners arrested in romance scam crackdown in Nonthaburi

4 hours ago
Hero K9 dog rewarded after quick Hua Hin murder arrest | Thaiger Crime News

Hero K9 dog rewarded after quick Hua Hin murder arrest

4 hours ago
German thief arrested after trying to return stolen cash to Phuket spa | Thaiger Phuket News

German thief arrested after trying to return stolen cash to Phuket spa

5 hours ago
92 year old driver hits students on motorcycle in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

92 year old driver hits students on motorcycle in Nonthaburi

21 hours ago
Unverified &#8216;ladyboy declaration form&#8217; of Bangkok hotel goes viral | Thaiger Bangkok News

Unverified ‘ladyboy declaration form’ of Bangkok hotel goes viral

21 hours ago
Steel bars pierce windscreen after truck brakes suddenly | Thaiger Thailand News

Steel bars pierce windscreen after truck brakes suddenly

21 hours ago
Family of 16 stranded in China after paying 700,000 baht to scam travel agency | Thaiger Thailand News

Family of 16 stranded in China after paying 700,000 baht to scam travel agency

21 hours ago
Camera captures wild elephants enjoying water in Khao Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Camera captures wild elephants enjoying water in Khao Yai

22 hours ago
Chon Buri vendor refuses refund after customer overpays 1,260 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri vendor refuses refund after customer overpays 1,260 baht

23 hours ago
Transgender woman slashed in attack on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Transgender woman slashed in attack on Pattaya Beach

23 hours ago
CIB nabs 20 year old man in Bangkok for major mule account fraud | Thaiger Thailand News

CIB nabs 20 year old man in Bangkok for major mule account fraud

23 hours ago
Romance scam leaves Thai woman in debt while fake lover lives luxurious | Thaiger Thailand News

Romance scam leaves Thai woman in debt while fake lover lives luxurious

23 hours ago
Bangkok police stunned after homeless man presents police ID | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police stunned after homeless man presents police ID

1 day ago
German man wanted for stealing 2,000 baht from Phuket spa | Thaiger Phuket News

German man wanted for stealing 2,000 baht from Phuket spa

1 day ago
Fusion of dazzling beauty: The HKTDC twin jewellery shows to shine in March 2026 | Thaiger Events

Fusion of dazzling beauty: The HKTDC twin jewellery shows to shine in March 2026

1 day ago
Russian fraud fugitive on Interpol list arrested in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian fraud fugitive on Interpol list arrested in Phuket

1 day ago
Unidentified body wearing underwear found in ditch in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Unidentified body wearing underwear found in ditch in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Japanese tourist quits Bangkok trip after airport taxi rip-off | Thaiger Bangkok News

Japanese tourist quits Bangkok trip after airport taxi rip-off

1 day ago
Thailand to host FIFA Women’s Series 2026 in Ratchaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to host FIFA Women’s Series 2026 in Ratchaburi

1 day ago
Thai driver escapes serious injury as SUV hangs off parking building | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai driver escapes serious injury as SUV hangs off parking building

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 22, 2026, 1:43 PM
147 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.