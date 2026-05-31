16 year old pregnant girl rescued from truck driver in Phetchaburi

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 31, 2026, 11:15 AM
54 1 minute read
16 year old pregnant girl rescued from truck driver in Phetchaburi | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A truck driver has been arrested after allegedly luring a 16-year-old girl with an intellectual disability, who is one month pregnant, from her home under the pretence of friendship, before committing indecent acts against her in his vehicle.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Saichon (surname withheld), was arrested on May 30 on Phetkasem Road in Huai Rong subdistrict, Khao Yoi district, Phetchaburi province, after the victim discreetly called the emergency hotline 191 while inside his truck.

Saichon had befriended the girl through a social networking site and offered her 3,000 baht to join him for a drive. He picked her up from a community in Samut Sakhon province in a white box truck and drove south. During the journey, he allegedly committed indecent acts and attempted to pressure the victim into sexual activities in exchange for the money. Despite her tears and repeated resistance, he threatened her to keep her from leaving the vehicle.

Seizing a moment alone, the girl called 191, alerting highway police to her location. Officers from the Wang Manao service unit tracked and intercepted the vehicle in Khao Yoi district despite Saichon’s attempt to flee. The frightened victim was found inside the truck and taken to safety. Officers then coordinated with her mother to reunite the two.

During questioning, Saichon confessed that he had intended to assault the girl and was aware of both her age and her pregnancy.

He was initially charged with abduction for lewd acts, committing lewd acts on a person unable to resist, and taking a minor under 18 for lewd acts. Police are also gathering evidence to add a charge of attempted rape before transferring the case to Khao Yoi Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

16 year old pregnant girl rescued from truck driver in Phetchaburi | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of workpointnews

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 31, 2026, 11:15 AM
54 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.