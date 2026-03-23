US issues alert urging Americans to exercise increased caution

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 23, 2026, 1:47 PM
190 2 minutes read
US issues alert urging Americans to exercise increased caution | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ U.S. Department of State

The US Department of State issued a worldwide security alert advising US citizens to exercise increased caution, citing an escalating US-Israel-Iran war.

In the alert issued yesterday, March 22, the department urged US citizens, particularly those in Middle Eastern countries, to take extra precautions and follow security guidance provided by the nearest US embassy or consulate.

The department said US diplomatic facilities had been targeted, including locations outside the Middle East, and warned that groups supportive of Iran could target other US interests overseas or places associated with the United States and/or Americans worldwide.

“US diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world,” the statement said.

The department also urged US citizens abroad to provide their information through the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) and to follow updates from the Department of State via WhatsApp and the X account, DOS Security Updates for US Citizens.

Americans alerted amid US-Israel Iran war
US Embassy building in Baghdad, Iraq | Photo by Ali Jabar via AP

For those planning travel, the department advised checking the Department of State website for Travel Advisories and destination-specific alerts.

The escalating conflict has also affected Thai nationals, especially those who stayed and worked in areas described as high risk, with many Thai workers based in Israel, Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Some Thai people who left affected areas have already returned to Thailand, while others have continued working.

Related Articles

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Thai nationals who remain in those countries to stay away from risky zones, monitor updates and consider returning to Thailand for safety.

U.S. diplomatic facilities attacked
US Embassy building in Baghdad, Iraq | Photo by Ali Jabar via AP

Last week, 20 Thai crew members rescued from a cargo ship attacked by Iranian military forces in the Strait of Hormuz on March 11 arrived in Thailand via Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Three other Thai crew members reportedly remained on the ship awaiting rescue. Thai officials have not provided further updates on their status.

The ministry’s Deputy Spokesperson Panidon Patchimsawat said yesterday, March 22, that one Thai person was killed during an attack in Tel Aviv. He also said Iran and Turkey are facilitating the transfer of 11 Thai people, including four Thai workers and seven Thai students, back to Thailand.

Panidon said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rescued and transported a total of 1,475 Thai people in Middle Eastern countries back to Thailand.

Latest Thailand News
Russian man charged after cash withdrawals linked to call centre scam | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man charged after cash withdrawals linked to call centre scam

37 minutes ago
Chinese man injured after falling from pickup transporting fridge in Rayong | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Chinese man injured after falling from pickup transporting fridge in Rayong

1 hour ago
Jungceylon kick offs their summer campaign in Phuket | Thaiger Events

Jungceylon kick offs their summer campaign in Phuket

2 hours ago
Iranian motorcyclist kills Finnish tourist on Pattaya zebra crossing | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iranian motorcyclist kills Finnish tourist on Pattaya zebra crossing

4 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport ranking rises to 36th in 2026 world’s best airport | Thaiger Aviation News

Suvarnabhumi Airport ranking rises to 36th in 2026 world’s best airport

5 hours ago
Japanese tourist attacked by group of Thai men on Pattaya road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Japanese tourist attacked by group of Thai men on Pattaya road

5 hours ago
Filipina woman caught dumping newborn in Bangkok mall bathroom | Thaiger Bangkok News

Filipina woman caught dumping newborn in Bangkok mall bathroom

6 hours ago
Government says Thailand records three meningococcal deaths | Thaiger Hot News

Government says Thailand records three meningococcal deaths

22 hours ago
Police called after naked man walks into Khon Kaen petrol station | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Police called after naked man walks into Khon Kaen petrol station

23 hours ago
Man alleges gunpoint abduction and assault linked to ex’s family | Thaiger Crime News

Man alleges gunpoint abduction and assault linked to ex’s family

24 hours ago
Swedish man attacked by transgender woman in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swedish man attacked by transgender woman in Pattaya

1 day ago
Thailand to cut visa-free stay to 30 days, Foreign Ministry says | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand to cut visa-free stay to 30 days, Foreign Ministry says

1 day ago
Bangkok arrests 16 foreign women over alleged prostitution | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok arrests 16 foreign women over alleged prostitution

1 day ago
Thailand oil crisis poll shows unease and doubts over reserves | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand oil crisis poll shows unease and doubts over reserves

1 day ago
Samut Sakhon fishing crisis: fuel price hike forces boats to dock | Thaiger Thailand News

Samut Sakhon fishing crisis: fuel price hike forces boats to dock

1 day ago
1.3 million meth pills worth 39 million baht found by Mekong | Thaiger Thailand News

1.3 million meth pills worth 39 million baht found by Mekong

1 day ago
Department of Disease Control targets online nicotine pouch sellers | Thaiger Crime News

Department of Disease Control targets online nicotine pouch sellers

1 day ago
Teen severely beaten in Saraburi over 90 baht debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen severely beaten in Saraburi over 90 baht debt

1 day ago
Longtail boat overturns off Krabi coast, two tourists taken to hospital | Thaiger South Thailand News

Longtail boat overturns off Krabi coast, two tourists taken to hospital

1 day ago
Koh Samui permits reviewed over suspected forged paperwork | Thaiger South Thailand News

Koh Samui permits reviewed over suspected forged paperwork

1 day ago
Senate committee to vote on revoking Thailand-Cambodia land pact | Thaiger Thailand News

Senate committee to vote on revoking Thailand-Cambodia land pact

1 day ago
Thai election commission defends ballot design amid court scrutiny | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai election commission defends ballot design amid court scrutiny

2 days ago
Chinese national arrested in Bangkok for police impersonation scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese national arrested in Bangkok for police impersonation scam

2 days ago
Thai influencer sentenced for online gambling promotion | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai influencer sentenced for online gambling promotion

2 days ago
Newborn&#8217;s body found in Bangkok shopping mall restroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Newborn’s body found in Bangkok shopping mall restroom

2 days ago
Politics NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 23, 2026, 1:47 PM
190 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.