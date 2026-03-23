US issues alert urging Americans to exercise increased caution

The US Department of State issued a worldwide security alert advising US citizens to exercise increased caution, citing an escalating US-Israel-Iran war.

In the alert issued yesterday, March 22, the department urged US citizens, particularly those in Middle Eastern countries, to take extra precautions and follow security guidance provided by the nearest US embassy or consulate.

The department said US diplomatic facilities had been targeted, including locations outside the Middle East, and warned that groups supportive of Iran could target other US interests overseas or places associated with the United States and/or Americans worldwide.

“US diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world,” the statement said.

The department also urged US citizens abroad to provide their information through the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) and to follow updates from the Department of State via WhatsApp and the X account, DOS Security Updates for US Citizens.

For those planning travel, the department advised checking the Department of State website for Travel Advisories and destination-specific alerts.

The escalating conflict has also affected Thai nationals, especially those who stayed and worked in areas described as high risk, with many Thai workers based in Israel, Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Some Thai people who left affected areas have already returned to Thailand, while others have continued working.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Thai nationals who remain in those countries to stay away from risky zones, monitor updates and consider returning to Thailand for safety.

Last week, 20 Thai crew members rescued from a cargo ship attacked by Iranian military forces in the Strait of Hormuz on March 11 arrived in Thailand via Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Three other Thai crew members reportedly remained on the ship awaiting rescue. Thai officials have not provided further updates on their status.

The ministry’s Deputy Spokesperson Panidon Patchimsawat said yesterday, March 22, that one Thai person was killed during an attack in Tel Aviv. He also said Iran and Turkey are facilitating the transfer of 11 Thai people, including four Thai workers and seven Thai students, back to Thailand.

Panidon said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rescued and transported a total of 1,475 Thai people in Middle Eastern countries back to Thailand.