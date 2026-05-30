Uncle knifes nephew over handyman choice in Pattaya

A family dispute over a hired handyman escalated into a knife fight between an uncle and nephew outside their home in Nong Prue, Pattaya, on Friday afternoon.

Rescue personnel from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Foundation arrived at the scene at approximately 5pm after receiving reports of a knife-related altercation. At house No. 38, Village 12, they found 36 year old Anusorn Thongchai with a severe cut to his left little finger, which was nearly severed. Paramedics administered first aid before transporting him to Padmakun Hospital for urgent care.

Anusorn told officers the dispute began when he hired a handyman to install a new door at the family residence. As the work was nearing completion, his 61 year old uncle, Opas Thongchai, arrived and confronted him. Opas was upset about the choice of craftsman, citing previous issues with the individual.

The argument turned physical, with both men drawing knives and injuring each other. Anusorn sustained a deep cut to his left little finger, while Opas received a wound to his left palm. Both required medical treatment.

Nong Prue police are reviewing CCTV footage from the property, which captured the entire incident, as they gather evidence and witness statements ahead of pressing charges under Thai law, reported The Pattaya News.

In another separate incident, a pre-dawn brawl near Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya between Thai and foreign nationals left a woman with a fractured hip after a car reversed over her. Bystander Warayut, 23, filmed the fight and helped lift the vehicle to free her. The driver, her foreign boyfriend, took her to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital. Police recorded the incident but no complaint has been filed.