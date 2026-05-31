Foreign man killed by train in Chon Buri after standing on track

An unidentified foreign man was killed after being struck by a special express passenger train on the Bangkok-Chuk Samet route in Nong Pla Lai, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, at 5pm yesterday, May 30.

Police, investigation officers, and Sawang Boriboon Pattaya rescue workers were called to the railway line after a report that a train had hit a person. The Bangkok-Chuk Samet train had stopped on the track when officers arrived.

Initial checks found human remains scattered along more than 200 metres of railway track. Rescue workers formed a line and searched the area.

Police initially believed the deceased was a foreign man aged about 30 to 40. He was wearing a blue shirt from a well-known English football club, black shorts, and white trainers.

About 200 metres from the train, police found a plastic bag under a bush containing one mat. A plastic water bottle was found nearby. Police collected both items as evidence, believing they may have belonged to the deceased.

Train driver Peerapol told police he was taking passengers towards Bangkok when the man walked out from the side of the track and stood in front of the train with his back turned.

Peerapol said he sounded the horn but the foreign man did not move. As the train was a special express service, he said he was unable to stop in time before the fatal collision.

After the collision, Peerapol stopped the train and inspected the scene before the State Railway of Thailand and police arrived.

A 37 year old resident, identified only as Bee, said she heard an extremely loud train horn before the incident. She then rode her motorcycle to the area, where she saw the train stopped and later learned that a foreign man had been killed.

Bee said she had seen the same man walking past a shop at about 3.57pm before the collision. She said he walked with his head down and did not speak to anyone.

Police have yet to confirm the man’s identity. His remains were sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital for an autopsy and identification.

Amarin TV reported that investigators initially believe it may have been suicide, but the cause has not been confirmed. The case remains under investigation.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.