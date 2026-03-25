Two Thai students killed in Miami Beach hit-and-run

Two Thai nationals were killed in Miami Beach, Florida, after being hit by a car while crossing a road on March 17, during the US spring break holiday period, with police later arresting the driver.

The crash happened at about 9.05pm as the pair crossed Collins Avenue near 73rd Street. Rescue workers rushed both victims to the hospital, but they later died from their injuries.

The victims were identified as 22 year old Sarisa Kongduang, a finance student at Indiana University, and 24 year old Kiatkamon Laohawatthanaprasit, a recent graduate from 2024.

Police arrested the driver, identified as 42 year old Adan Negron-Morris, who investigators said was driving at high speed without headlights when the crash occurred.

Before the collision, members of the public had called multiple hotline numbers to report a vehicle swerving in the area. After the car struck the pedestrians, the driver fled the scene and hid inside a nearby shop. Officers later located and arrested him.

Investigators filed two counts related to a fatal collision and a further two counts for leaving the scene of an accident involving deaths.

Police said the suspect admitted he intended to take his own life by closing his eyes and accelerating. Officers are awaiting toxicology results to assess whether he may have been under the influence of drugs at the time.

The Miami-Dade court set bail at US$1 million, with the judge saying the suspect posed a danger to the community. The court added that if he were granted bail, he would face strict home confinement, along with bans on driving and drinking alcohol.

Sarisa was known for her involvement with Thai students in the United States, while Kiatkamon had recently graduated from university and had begun working in the banking sector.

Elsewhere, a Thai doctor from New York died after an allergic reaction at a restaurant at Disney World, Florida. Her grieving husband is taking legal action against the Florida resort and the restaurant where they dined, alleging negligence in a lawsuit filed recently.