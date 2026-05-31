Thai army officer honoured in South Korea for truck rescue

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 31, 2026, 10:36 AM
50 1 minute read
Thai army officer honoured in South Korea for truck rescue | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Royal Thai Army

A Thai army officer received a certificate of honour in South Korea yesterday, May 30, after helping rescue a driver from an overturned trailer truck on a road in Seoul earlier this month.

Colonel Srisawat Sriprakon, a Thai army officer attending the National Defence College course in South Korea, received the certificate from Professor Lee Hong Sub, acting president of the Korea National Defence University.

The certificate recognised Srisawat’s courage and public-minded response in helping a road accident victim.

A Thai army officer was honoured in South Korea after helping rescue a driver from an overturned truck in Seoul on May 15.
Photo via Royal Thai Army

The incident happened on May 15 while Srisawat was returning from the “2026 KNDU–NDU–NIDS Trilateral Security Conference” in Seoul.

Srisawat was travelling with military officers from India and Vietnam when they came across an overturned trailer truck in the middle of the road.

They moved to help the driver, with Srisawat breaking the vehicle’s window to create an access point and help remove the injured person from the truck.

A Thai army officer was honoured in South Korea after helping rescue a driver from an overturned truck in Seoul on May 15.
Photo via Royal Thai Army

The group also helped manage traffic and secure the accident area with Korean civilians until rescue workers and an ambulance arrived.

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The Royal Thai Army said the certificate reflected the sacrifice, courage, and readiness of its personnel to help others. It added that Srisawat’s actions set a positive example and brought recognition to Thailand internationally.

A Thai army officer was honoured in South Korea after helping rescue a driver from an overturned truck in Seoul on May 15.
Photo via Royal Thai Army

In similar news, South Korea appointed Thai rapper Danupha Khanatheeraku, known professionally as Milli, as an honorary public diplomacy supporter.

South Korean ambassador Park Yongmin presided over the ceremony at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Thailand on May 15 and presented Milli with an appointment letter under this year’s Korean Embassy in Thailand Supporters (KETH Supporters) project.

The embassy praised Milli for her role in promoting Thai and South Korean culture, as well as encouraging communication and mutual understanding between the two countries.

During the event, Milli said she was honoured by the appointment and intended to continue strengthening cultural exchanges through music.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 31, 2026, 10:36 AM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.