Two teens, 14 and 15, arrested for stabbing student in Bueng Kum

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 31, 2026, 9:45 AM
159 1 minute read
Two teens, 14 and 15, arrested for stabbing student in Bueng Kum | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Two teenagers were arrested for allegedly stabbing a 15 year old vocational student in Bangkok’s Bueng Kum district, with police tracking them down using CCTV footage.

On May 30, Metropolitan Police Bureau commander Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom led the arrest of two suspects, a 14 year old identified as “A” and a 15 year old identified as “B”. Officers recovered a motorcycle and a short knife believed to have been used in the attack.

The incident occurred the previous evening at around 6.55pm, when the victim, “C”, and three friends rode a motorcycle into Soi Nawamin 161 after school. The two suspects pursued them and forced them to stop.

Once the group halted, “B” dismounted and stabbed “C” in the abdomen before both suspects fled.

Investigators established that “A” had been driving the motorcycle, while “B” carried out the stabbing. Police seized the motorcycle and brought both suspects to Khok Kram Police Station for questioning.

Both confessed to the assault, saying it stemmed from a road dispute and a verbal confrontation. They now face assault charges and have been handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Two teens, 14 and 15, arrested for stabbing student in Bueng Kum | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Devenorr via Canva

In another separate incident, an 18 year old vocational student is in critical condition after being stabbed twice in Bang Bua Thong, Nonthaburi, yesterday afternoon.

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Officers arrived at the scene around 5pm to find locals trying to stem the bleeding from a stab wound on the student’s back and cuts on his hands. He was taken to Bang Bua Thong Hospital.

A witness saw three teenagers arrive on two motorbikes, two of them armed with machete-like knives. After a street argument, the victim was stabbed, fled, then stabbed again near a guardhouse. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 31, 2026, 9:45 AM
159 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.