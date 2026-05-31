Sri Lankan man stabs Bangkok peacemaker to death

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 31, 2026, 12:45 PM
162 1 minute read
Sri Lankan man stabs Bangkok peacemaker to death | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A Sri Lankan national has been arrested after a Thai man was fatally stabbed while trying to stop a knife attack in Bangkok’s Prawet district on May 29.

Police investigated the crime scene on Soi Phatthanakan 61, where the confrontation took place. Apisek Racha, a Sri Lankan citizen, allegedly attempted to assault his friend, 23 year old Adiman Hayilapeh, with a knife. When the victim tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the left side and later died from his injuries in hospital.

Apisek fled the scene after the attack. He was subsequently traced to his accommodation on Soi Phatthanakan 76 after Adiman’s friend alerted police to his whereabouts. Officers arrested him and transferred him to Prawet police station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Sri Lankan man stabs Bangkok peacemaker to death | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In another separate incident, twenty-two Sri Lankan Buddhist monks were arrested at Colombo airport on April 25 after returning from a four-day Thailand trip, with 110 kilogrammes of cannabis found hidden in secret compartments in their suitcases.

Each monk allegedly carried around 5 kilogrammes of Kush, concealed alongside school supplies and snacks.

A 23rd monk was later arrested in a Colombo suburb, suspected of organising the trip.

He allegedly told the others the packages were donations. Police say the monks may not have known what they were carrying. The case is believed to be Sri Lanka’s first monk airport drug smuggling arrest.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 31, 2026, 12:45 PM
162 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.