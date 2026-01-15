Thai foreign minister seeks clarity on US immigrant visa halt

Thailand’s foreign minister met with a top United States diplomat in Bangkok today, January 15, to seek clarification over Washington’s recent decision to suspend immigrant visa processing for 75 countries, including Thailand.

Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said he had summoned the US chargé d’affaires in Thailand to discuss the move, after Thailand appeared on a newly released list of countries affected by a temporary halt on immigrant visa applications.

The US diplomat reportedly explained that they had not yet received full details from Washington and were still in the process of gathering information from relevant agencies.

Sihasak said the US government had clarified that the suspension applies only to certain categories of people seeking long-term or permanent residence, including those aiming for US citizenship. It does not affect Thai tourists, students, or business travellers, and is not a permanent policy. Instead, he said it was a procedural review to evaluate the current system and overall situation.

According to the US side, the policy stems from concerns that many applicants from some countries rely heavily on American welfare, placing strain on state budgets intended for US citizens. Sihasak thanked the diplomat for the explanation but said further details were still needed.

Expressing concern over the decision to lump all 75 countries together, Sihasak argued that a blanket approach was inappropriate and failed to consider Thailand’s unique circumstances. He went on to question why countries with potentially more serious issues were left off the list, while Thailand, a long-standing US ally, was included.

Sihasak said most Thais living in the US are working legally, including in restaurants and other small businesses, which he argued help contribute to the American economy. He noted that some Thai companies also invest in the US, generating tens of thousands of jobs for American citizens.

He questioned whether the US decision was aligned with its current foreign policy direction, especially given recent diplomatic overtures. A US assistant secretary of state had just visited Thailand and emphasised strengthening the partnership.

Given the long-standing alliance between the two nations, he said Thailand has every right to ask why it was included in the list, reported Amarin TV.

Amid ongoing trade talks that could boost Thai investment and imports, Sihasak questioned whether the visa policy reflects the strengthening economic ties and the sentiments of the Thai people. He added that the issue touches on national dignity and urged the US embassy to offer clearer communication moving forward.

