Sri Racha bus driver caught with fake urine and meth on board

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A 57 year old public bus driver in Sri Racha, Chon Buri, has been arrested after trying to fool a routine drug test using fake urine and attempting to drink the evidence when officers closed in.

Srisit Horai Khuntod, who drove the Sri Racha–Bangkok route, was flagged during a joint drug testing operation at around 1.30pm yesterday. The operation involved the Sri Racha District Administration, the Provincial Land Transport Office, and public health officials, as part of a Ministry of Interior campaign to reduce drug use among public transport drivers. Close to 20 drivers were tested on the day.

Srisit drew attention due to his anxious and evasive behaviour. When asked to provide a urine sample, he claimed he was unable to urinate. Even after being given water and waiting more than 10 minutes, his behaviour remained suspicious.

Officers searched him and found a small bottle, similar to an eye-drop container, filled with yellow liquid concealed in his waistband. Srisit tried to kick it into a nearby bin. As officers moved to retrieve it, he grabbed for it and attempted to drink the contents, but police recovered the bottle before he could.

Srisit admitted the liquid was a mixture of dark soda and water intended to substitute for his urine. He also confessed to using methamphetamine three days earlier. A urine test confirmed the presence of drugs.

Following a tip from a tuk-tuk driver about a nearby idling vehicle, police searched a bus Srisit claimed was under repair. The company manager confirmed it belonged to him. Inside, officers found a pipe and lighter near the driver’s seat. Confronted with the items, Srisit admitted ownership and led officers to a black cloth bag containing roughly one gram of methamphetamine and additional drug paraphernalia.

He was charged with possession and consumption of Category 1 narcotics and handed to police for legal proceedings. The Land Transport Office is expected to revoke his public driving licence, and his employer has terminated his contract.

The operation forms part of an ongoing anti-drug campaign led by Chon Buri Governor Naris Niramaiwong and Sri Racha district chief Phattharachanan Phongphat to improve safety on public transport, reported The Pattaya News.

In another separate incident, a bus driver in Saraburi tested positive for methamphetamine after crashing a double-decker bus into a bridge pillar, killing eight passengers and injuring more than 20. He faces charges and is due in court.