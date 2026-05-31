Chiang Mai named top digital nomad destination

Photo courtesy of Thinnapob via Canva

Chiang Mai has earned a place among the world’s top eight destinations for digital nomads and creators, after Forbes magazine included the northern Thai city in its 2026 ranking.

The city joins Medellín, Cape Town, Lisbon, Bali, Mexico City, Tokyo, and Berlin on the list, reflecting Chiang Mai’s growing focus on intellectual capital and creativity as drivers of urban development.

Forbes noted that digital nomads are increasingly shifting toward being “digital entrepreneurs,” seeking destinations with strong business ecosystems, networking opportunities, and income potential, rather than simply low costs and good weather.

Chiang Mai stands out for its modern co-working spaces, lively café culture, and solid infrastructure that supports location-independent business operations.

The ranking aligns with the city’s ambitions as a hub for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE), with three key strategies underpinning its push to attract high-potential professionals.

These are: reinforcing the city’s position as a centre for international conferences and business networking in technology and creative industries; promoting a festival economy that blends Lanna cultural heritage and craftsmanship with digital innovation; and developing Chiang Mai into a global association hub for professional and international organisations.

The Forbes recognition is seen as a milestone for the city, boosting its reputation ahead of the MICE City Summit 2027.

In similar news, Bangkok has been named the third best city to visit in 2026 by the New York Times, featuring in its 52 Places to Go list. The city was praised for its green corridor linking Lumphini and Benjakitti parks, its contemporary arts scene, and its AI-managed traffic system and electric buses.