US visa applicants must now set social media accounts to public

The United States has expanded screening requirements for the US visa applicants, requiring individuals in multiple non-immigrant visa categories to set their social media accounts to public to support vetting under US law.

The update, announced by the US Department of State and shared by the US Embassy in Bangkok on April 20, applies to applicants across a wide range of visa categories, including student, work, exchange and fiancé-related visas.

According to the Department of State, the expanded screening took effect on March 30.

It adds several visa categories to existing requirements that already applied to H-1B applicants and their dependents, as well as F, M and J student and exchange visitor applicants.

The policy now covers applicants for A-3, C-3 if a domestic worker, G-5, H-3, H-4 dependants of H-3, K-1, K-2, K-3, Q, R-1, R-2, S, T and U visas.

The department also says applicants for H-1B, H-4, F, M and J visas must make all social media profiles public or open to support vetting aimed at establishing identity, admissibility and eligibility for the visa sought.

The Department of State said it uses all available information during screening to identify applicants who may be inadmissible, including those considered a threat to US national security or public safety.

“Every visa adjudication is a national security decision,” it stated, adding that applicants must credibly establish that they intend to engage in activities consistent with the terms of their admission.

The department also emphasised that “a U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right.”

In an earlier development, Thailand’s foreign minister met with a top United States diplomat in Bangkok to seek clarification over Washington’s recent decision to suspend immigrant visa processing for 75 countries, including Thailand.