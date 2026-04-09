Thailand welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, urges serious talks

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 9, 2026, 9:51 AM
72 1 minute read
Thailand welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, urges serious talks | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from MFA

Thailand has welcomed a reported two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that it will lead to lasting peace in the Middle East, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said yesterday, April 8.

The minister said the conflict and violence had caused widespread damage in Iran and across the region, with the impact also felt in countries outside the Middle East, including Thailand.

He added that Thailand had been affected especially by rising energy prices and hopes the ceasefire will lead to a lasting end to the fighting and bring all sides to serious, sincere negotiations.

Fuel price thailand
Photo by atlasstudio via Canva

Despite the reported two-week ceasefire, he noted that the situation remains unstable. He urged Thai nationals in the area to use the period to return to Thailand as soon as possible and to contact Thai embassies in their respective countries for assistance.

Thai nationals facing financial difficulties, he said, should also contact Thai embassies, which have funds available to help those wishing to return home safely.

On regional energy cooperation, Sihasak said ASEAN foreign ministers will hold another special meeting on April 13 to discuss the situation in the Middle East, reported Matichon.

Thailand welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, urges serious talks | News by Thaiger

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According to him, the meeting would provide an opportunity for ASEAN to discuss joint energy cooperation and respond more seriously to the impact of the crisis. Such cooperation may not be limited to ASEAN member states, as ASEAN dialogue partners could also be involved.

In an earlier development, Thailand’s foreign minister met the first group of Thai nationals evacuated from Iran at Suvarnabhumi International Airport as the government continued assisting citizens affected by the situation in the Middle East and prepared further evacuations.

He thanked everyone involved for supporting the evacuation, saying the journey was difficult and tiring, with the group travelling by car for more than 10 hours to reach a border checkpoint in Turkey before continuing their trip home.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 9, 2026, 9:51 AM
72 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.