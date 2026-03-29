Thai and foreign residents protest at US Consulate in Chiang Mai

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 29, 2026, 9:59 AM
50 1 minute read
Thai and foreign residents protest at US Consulate in Chiang Mai | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from MGR Online

Yesterday, March 28, about 50 Thai and foreign residents gathered outside the US Consulate General in Chiang Mai to protest the United States’ war with Iran and to call for an end to the conflict.

The group, calling itself CNX4PEACE, held placards criticising the United States’ military action and urging peace.

A representative of the demonstrators read a statement calling on the US government to stop what the group described as an inappropriate use of power and to uphold the country’s democratic principles, which they said have existed for more than 150 years.

Chiang Mai US consulate protest draws about 50 Thai and foreign residents urging the US to end the Iran war and pursue diplomacy.
Photo via MGR Online

The statement said the war between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran began without legal legitimacy and without consent from Congress. It also accused the United States of using resources and military force in the manner of an aggressor.

The group urged an end to the war and said priority should be given to peaceful negotiations and resolving the issue through diplomacy.

They said the prolonged conflict has affected oil prices and the economy, increasing hardship for hundreds of millions of people worldwide, including in Thailand.

Chiang Mai US consulate protest draws about 50 Thai and foreign residents urging the US to end the Iran war and pursue diplomacy.
Photo via MGR Online

MGR online reported that the gathering was peaceful and orderly. Police officers in uniform and plain clothes, along with administrative officials, were present to maintain public order.

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Organisers said similar activities were being held in more than 3,000 locations worldwide on the same day to support peace.

Elsewhere, earlier this month, Bangkok police were preparing for the International Quds Day gathering outside the Embassy of Israel, increasing security planning and surveillance measures around diplomatic premises and other sensitive venues, amid the heightened Middle East tensions.

International Quds Day is an annual pro-Palestinian protest event held on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to express support for Palestinians. In response, uniformed police were expected to be positioned at the protest location and surrounding streets.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 29, 2026, 9:59 AM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.