Macron hosts Anutin as Thailand courts French investment

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 26, 2026, 5:24 PM
83 1 minute read
Macron hosts Anutin as Thailand courts French investment | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from FC Anutin

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul for a dinner meeting at the Élysée Palace in Paris yesterday, May 25, where both sides discussed trade, cybersecurity, and regional security issues.

The meeting took place at 8.30pm local time in France. Both leaders agreed to strengthen trade and investment between the two countries, particularly in high-value industries including alternative energy, aerospace, smart power grids, AI infrastructure, and data centres.

Macron hosted Anutin in Paris, where Thailand and France discussed trade, cybersecurity, regional issues, and closer bilateral ties.
Photo via Facebook: Anutin Charnvirakul

The Thai government said several French companies had expressed interest in investing or expanding investments in Thailand following discussions with MEDEF International and leading French private sector representatives. France also welcomed increased Thai private investment in France.

Thailand also sought to conclude the Thailand-EU Free Trade Agreement this year and thanked France for supporting the talks.

Both sides also agreed to expand cooperation on security and cybersecurity. The discussions included cooperation linked to the Cobra Gold military exercise and efforts to combat online scams and cybercrime.

Macron hosted Anutin in Paris, where Thailand and France discussed trade, cybersecurity, regional issues, and closer bilateral ties.
Photo via MGR Online

During the talks, Anutin also addressed the situations involving Cambodia and Myanmar. The Thai prime minister said Thailand remained committed to sovereignty, peace, and international law.

Anutin said Thailand decided to cancel MOU 44 after nearly 25 years without progress and would instead rely on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) as the legal framework for bilateral talks.

Related Articles

Regarding land border issues with Cambodia, Thailand said it would follow the joint statement signed late last year, while Cambodia would need to show sincerity in the process.

Macron hosted Anutin in Paris, where Thailand and France discussed trade, cybersecurity, regional issues, and closer bilateral ties.
Photo via MGR Online

MGR Online reported that both countries also agreed to move forward with the Joint Action Plan to strengthen the Thai-French Partnership 2026-2028, which aims to elevate bilateral ties towards a strategic partnership.

French officials attending the meeting included Europe and Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and French ambassador to Thailand Jean-Claude Poimboeuf, along with diplomatic, economic, and military advisers.

Macron hosted Anutin in Paris, where Thailand and France discussed trade, cybersecurity, regional issues, and closer bilateral ties.
Photo via MGR Online

Similarly, last week, Thailand looked to France for lessons in turning culture into global influence, as Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaised led talks to mark 170 years of Thailand-France diplomatic ties and push Thai soft power through five areas of cooperation.

Latest Thailand News
Thai couple accuse Chinese-owned TikTok agency to account takeover | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai couple accuse Chinese-owned TikTok agency to account takeover

16 seconds ago
Chinese woman reunited with lost cash with help from Thai locals | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese woman reunited with lost cash with help from Thai locals

1 hour ago
Gunmen dressed as Muslim women open fire on officer&#8217;s car in Pattani | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunmen dressed as Muslim women open fire on officer’s car in Pattani

1 hour ago
Thai man arrested for bag snatching in Pattaya that leaves Belgian victim injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man arrested for bag snatching in Pattaya that leaves Belgian victim injured

2 hours ago
Weight loss injections worth 2.13 million baht seized at Suvarnabhumi | Thaiger Thailand News

Weight loss injections worth 2.13 million baht seized at Suvarnabhumi

2 hours ago
Singha heir expands allegations against family, regarding forced drug use | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha heir expands allegations against family, regarding forced drug use

3 hours ago
Mika Salo found at Bangkok hotel after stabbing reports | Thaiger Thailand News

Mika Salo found at Bangkok hotel after stabbing reports

3 hours ago
Pattaya transwoman left with neck wound after alleged stabbing by boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya transwoman left with neck wound after alleged stabbing by boyfriend

4 hours ago
Repeat drug users in Thailand to face imprisonment instead of rehabilitation | Thaiger Thailand News

Repeat drug users in Thailand to face imprisonment instead of rehabilitation

7 hours ago
Chinese suspect vanishes after violent attack on transwoman in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese suspect vanishes after violent attack on transwoman in Pattaya

7 hours ago
Realme C100x launches in Thailand and why 6,999 baht buys a lot more than you think | Thaiger Technology News

Realme C100x launches in Thailand and why 6,999 baht buys a lot more than you think

8 hours ago
Thai man kills 12 year old stepdaughter and attacks wife with knife | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man kills 12 year old stepdaughter and attacks wife with knife

8 hours ago
May 26 weather forecast warns of heavy rain in South Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

May 26 weather forecast warns of heavy rain in South Thailand

9 hours ago
Thai woman in South Korea driven to suicide by financial pressure from creditor | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman in South Korea driven to suicide by financial pressure from creditor

9 hours ago
Former F1 driver Mika Salo stabbed in Bangkok, requires 28 stitches | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former F1 driver Mika Salo stabbed in Bangkok, requires 28 stitches

19 hours ago
Chinese-directed Tasteful Thailand documentary wins Gold at Telly Awards | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese-directed Tasteful Thailand documentary wins Gold at Telly Awards

1 day ago
251 live wild animals found hidden in Malaysian man&#8217;s suitcase | Thaiger Bangkok News

251 live wild animals found hidden in Malaysian man’s suitcase

1 day ago
Booking.com reports Pattaya searches jump nearly 14% ahead of Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 | Thaiger Travel

Booking.com reports Pattaya searches jump nearly 14% ahead of Tomorrowland Thailand 2026

1 day ago
Danish jogger injured by falling tree branch on Rayong Beach | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Danish jogger injured by falling tree branch on Rayong Beach

1 day ago
Mum walks out of Phuket restaurant without fully paying tab | Thaiger Phuket News

Mum walks out of Phuket restaurant without fully paying tab

1 day ago
Foreigners pose with Phuket sea turtle, raising online debate | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigners pose with Phuket sea turtle, raising online debate

1 day ago
Brit arrested for hit-and-run in Koh Pha Ngan, victim in coma | Thaiger South Thailand News

Brit arrested for hit-and-run in Koh Pha Ngan, victim in coma

1 day ago
Govt department seen on Facebook sex livestream, issues explaination | Thaiger Thailand News

Govt department seen on Facebook sex livestream, issues explaination

1 day ago
May 25: Heavy rain, strong winds forecast across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

May 25: Heavy rain, strong winds forecast across Thailand

1 day ago
Viral Facebook sex livestream scandal spreads across Thai social media | Thaiger Hot News

Viral Facebook sex livestream scandal spreads across Thai social media

2 days ago
Politics NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 26, 2026, 5:24 PM
83 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.