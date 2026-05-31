Bangkok international school found illegally teaching 100 foreign students

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 31, 2026, 1:57 PM
263 1 minute read
Bangkok international school found illegally teaching 100 foreign students | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

An illegal international school in Soi Pridi Banomyong, Bangkok, was raided yesterday, May 30, after immigration officers found it had operated without a licence and employed six foreign teachers without work permits.

The inspection took place at about 1pm, after Immigration Bureau officers received a tip-off that the school was operating without approval and employing foreign teachers illegally. The Office of the Private Education Commission and the Department of Employment joined the raid.

An illegal international school in Bangkok was raided after police found it had no licence and teachers had no work permits.
Photo via Amarin TV

Officers found the school was operating without a licence and employing six foreign teachers from the Philippines and Myanmar without work permits. The teachers were arrested and taken to Khlong Tan Police Station for legal action.

Initial checks found the school had been teaching for more than five years. It had more than 100 students, all foreigners, from kindergarten to secondary school level.

An illegal international school in Bangkok was raided after police found it had no licence and teachers had no work permits.
Photo via Amarin TV

Amarin TV reported that the school began teaching before receiving proper approval and employed foreign teachers without legal work permits.

Immigration police said similar illegal international schools had been found in several areas. They said the schools often operated in hidden, hard-to-access alleys, mainly accepted foreign students, and employed foreign teachers without work permits.

Police added that the Immigration Bureau would continue cracking down on unlicensed international schools and foreign nationals working illegally.

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An illegal international school in Bangkok was raided after police found it had no licence and teachers had no work permits.
Photo via Amarin TV

Elsewhere, over 900 migrant students and dozens of unauthorised teachers were discovered during a major raid on two illegal schools in Samut Sakhon.

Despite having its licence revoked, the school had continued to operate, offering classes to migrant children and employing 27 staff members without proper credentials.

The Thai national behind the facility claimed the site was being run as a licensed youth camp. However, officials quickly dismissed the claim, confirming the location was not registered for any educational or youth-related activity.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 31, 2026, 1:57 PM
263 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.