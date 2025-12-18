Anwar confirms ASEAN meeting on Thai-Cambodian conflict

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced today, December 18, that Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to the deployment of an ASEAN observer team as part of efforts to de-escalate ongoing border tensions.

The announcement comes ahead of a special ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting set to take place on December 22 in Kuala Lumpur. Anwar confirmed that both Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to attend the session, which forms part of a broader diplomatic initiative led by Malaysia to reduce the risk of further conflict between the neighbouring countries.

The prime minister explained that the meeting was originally planned for December 16 but was delayed after several ministers raised concerns that the timing was too early, according to multiple sources.

Speaking to reporters, Anwar said Malaysia has been engaging through multiple diplomatic channels, including direct communication between national leaders, foreign ministers, and the respective chiefs of the armed forces. He added that Malaysia and ASEAN are urging both sides to halt any frontline assaults and consider an immediate ceasefire.

Details of the observer mission have yet to be released, but its deployment signals a significant regional step toward de-escalation and peacekeeping along the Thai-Cambodian border.

In a recent development, another Thai soldier died during ongoing border clashes in Sisaket province, raising the death toll among Thai army personnel to 21.

According to the report, Private Wasan Khanhuatone was seriously wounded in the back after being hit by a mortar round allegedly fired by Cambodian troops. He was rushed to Ta Taen Hospital for emergency treatment but later died from his injuries.

In another incident, The Royal Thai Army and the Thai government have condemned Cambodia after rockets were fired into Thai territory. One Thai national, 63 year old Don Patchapan, was killed after being hit by shrapnel, and a house caught fire during the incident.