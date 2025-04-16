Bangkok handshake: PM duo set to strengthen Thai-Anwar ties

Bangkok handshake: PM duo set to strengthen Thai-Anwar ties
PM Paetongtarn alongside PM Anwar Ibrahim

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will welcome Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Bangkok tomorrow, April 17, for talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations and boosting regional cooperation between the two Southeast Asian nations.

The visit marks a continuation of diplomatic dialogue between the two leaders, who first met during Paetongtarn’s official visit to Kuala Lumpur on December 16. They also held a follow-up phone call on April 5 to prepare for further discussions, according to Government Spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub.

Anwar will be received at Government House, where both premiers are expected to discuss a wide range of topics, including trade, tourism, border development, and joint security efforts, particularly in Thailand’s Deep South.

Jirayu further added that discussions will also focus on the progress of infrastructure projects that connect the two neighbouring countries, with an emphasis on enhancing transport links and cross-border logistics.

Thailand and Malaysia share a border stretching over 650 kilometres, and security cooperation in this region remains a priority.

In addition, Anwar will seek Thailand’s cooperation in his role as the current Chair of ASEAN. He is expected to present several regional initiatives designed to improve economic integration and political collaboration among the 10 ASEAN member states, reported The Nation.

Photo via Pattaya Mail
Photo via Pattaya Mail

In similar news, while attending the ITB 2025 in Berlin, the 38 year old Thai PM urgently contacted Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to advocate for rapid flood relief efforts in the Golok River basin and to push forward with a crucial border infrastructure project aimed at increasing trade between Thailand and Malaysia

In other news, Thailand and Bhutan have formalised stronger economic ties by signing a significant Free Trade Agreement (FTA) during Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay’s recent visit to Bangkok for the 6th BIMSTEC Summit.

With current bilateral trade exceeding 460 million baht, Prime Minister Tobgay anticipates the FTA will significantly enhance trade cooperation between the two nations.

