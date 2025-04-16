Bangkok handshake: PM duo set to strengthen Thai-Anwar ties

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will welcome Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Bangkok tomorrow, April 17, for talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations and boosting regional cooperation between the two Southeast Asian nations.

The visit marks a continuation of diplomatic dialogue between the two leaders, who first met during Paetongtarn’s official visit to Kuala Lumpur on December 16. They also held a follow-up phone call on April 5 to prepare for further discussions, according to Government Spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub.

Anwar will be received at Government House, where both premiers are expected to discuss a wide range of topics, including trade, tourism, border development, and joint security efforts, particularly in Thailand’s Deep South.

Jirayu further added that discussions will also focus on the progress of infrastructure projects that connect the two neighbouring countries, with an emphasis on enhancing transport links and cross-border logistics.

Thailand and Malaysia share a border stretching over 650 kilometres, and security cooperation in this region remains a priority.

In addition, Anwar will seek Thailand’s cooperation in his role as the current Chair of ASEAN. He is expected to present several regional initiatives designed to improve economic integration and political collaboration among the 10 ASEAN member states, reported The Nation.

