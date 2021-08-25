Thailand
Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | August 25
Thai police, Power lines, Vaccine and Property in Thailand. Tim and Jay go through your viewer comments and feedback from GMT, TNT and the Thaiger Talk forum on our website.
Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | August 25
Mobile vaccination bus to travel around Bangkok, exact locations to be visited unknown
Covid delays construction of 3 train lines
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Record 156 Covid-19 infections as Phuket edges near 800 a week
Top 5 activities you must do in Chon Buri
Purchase of 8.5 million Chinese antigen test kits paused again
Wednesday Covid Update: 18,417 new cases; provincial totals
7 arrest warrants approved for police suspects in Nakhon Sawan torture killing case
The best weekend getaways from Bangkok
Phuket-Samui flights on Bangkok Airways resume from today
Man allegedly steals 6 bottles of alcohol gel from restaurant, cleans table before leaving
Things to know before moving to Thailand
Natural wonders to visit near Bangkok – Local edition
GMT | Sandbox experiences, VDO of Nakhon Sawan police goes viral | August 25
Blood donations desperately needed for Phuket expat
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
Pattaya beach remodel project defended by mayor
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
Last surviving Khmer Rouge leader denies role in Cambodia genocide
Betong Airport in Yala is almost ready to be southernmost Airport
Thailand planning travel bubble with South Korea once Covid crisis eases
MP challenges PM Prayut to kickboxing for prime ministership
German man found dead in apparent suicide in Phuket Hotel
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
2 Samui partygoers have Covid-19, raiding police quarantine
- Crime21 hours ago
Video of alleged police killing during extortion attempt shared on social media
- News3 days ago
German man found dead in apparent suicide in Phuket Hotel
- Politics4 days ago
MP challenges PM Prayut to kickboxing for prime ministership
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 261 Covid-related deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
24 arrested at illegal party in Koh Samui luxury villa
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thalu Fah presents UN with letter requesting international support