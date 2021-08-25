Mobile vaccination bus to travel around Bangkok, exact locations to be visited unknown

City Hall in Bangkok is planning a new service called “BMV” which stands for Bangkok Mobile Vaccination Unit. The service will be a bus that drives to people’s houses and provides vaccination services. The service is set to start next week, says the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration spokesperson Pongsakorn Kwangmuang. Pongsakorn did not say which Bangkok areas the service will go to.

The bus is will have medical equipment such as a bed, a blood pressure monitor, a refrigerator for vaccine storage and a defibrillator. It was also not stated how much the project would cost, where the idea had come from, or how many vaccines they would be administering. The news comes on the heels of the announcement that Thailand has backtracked on their 8.5 million antigen tests purchase.

