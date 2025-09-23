Pattaya man beaten unconscious after row over filming

A young man visiting Pattaya was left critically injured after being attacked on a street when an argument over filming escalated into a violent assault.

The brutal assault happened in the early hours of yesterday, September 22, behind the Tukcom Mall building in South Pattaya. Police said the incident appeared to stem from a heated dispute that escalated when the victim began filming his attacker.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Phuttharak Sonkhamhan, deputy investigator at Pattaya City Police Station, said officers and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue workers rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a severe assault.

The victim, identified as 20 year old Anocha Trongsunyadee, was found unconscious on the roadside with blood pouring from his mouth, nose and head. Emergency workers performed first aid before transferring him to Pattaya City Hospital, where he remains in critical condition under close medical supervision. Doctors are monitoring him for potential brain damage.

According to 28 year old Sudarat Phiwngam, a relative, Anocha had earlier clashed verbally with another young man on South Pattaya Road. The pair later saw each other again in an alley behind Tukcom, where the argument flared up once more.

When Anocha began recording the confrontation on his phone, the suspect allegedly lost his temper, punching him in the face and knocking him to the ground. Witnesses said the attacker then repeatedly kicked the victim until he was unconscious.

Police confirmed that the victim’s phone recorded the entire incident, providing crucial evidence. The suspect fled the scene on a motorcycle marked with a “Noodle Stall” sticker, believed to be connected to a local motorcycle taxi group in the area, reported The Pattaya News.

Officers say they are confident of catching the suspect soon.

“We are working to track him down for questioning and legal action.”

The savage attack has rattled residents and business owners in South Pattaya, who say disputes between young men often flare into violence, particularly in areas around bars and late-night venues.