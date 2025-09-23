Pattaya man beaten unconscious after row over filming

Police pursue suspect linked to late-night alleyway assault

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal22 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025
122 1 minute read
Pattaya man beaten unconscious after row over filming | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A young man visiting Pattaya was left critically injured after being attacked on a street when an argument over filming escalated into a violent assault.

The brutal assault happened in the early hours of yesterday, September 22, behind the Tukcom Mall building in South Pattaya. Police said the incident appeared to stem from a heated dispute that escalated when the victim began filming his attacker.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Phuttharak Sonkhamhan, deputy investigator at Pattaya City Police Station, said officers and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue workers rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a severe assault.

The victim, identified as 20 year old Anocha Trongsunyadee, was found unconscious on the roadside with blood pouring from his mouth, nose and head. Emergency workers performed first aid before transferring him to Pattaya City Hospital, where he remains in critical condition under close medical supervision. Doctors are monitoring him for potential brain damage.

Pattaya man beaten unconscious after row over filming | News by Thaiger

According to 28 year old Sudarat Phiwngam, a relative, Anocha had earlier clashed verbally with another young man on South Pattaya Road. The pair later saw each other again in an alley behind Tukcom, where the argument flared up once more.

When Anocha began recording the confrontation on his phone, the suspect allegedly lost his temper, punching him in the face and knocking him to the ground. Witnesses said the attacker then repeatedly kicked the victim until he was unconscious.

Related Articles

Police confirmed that the victim’s phone recorded the entire incident, providing crucial evidence. The suspect fled the scene on a motorcycle marked with a “Noodle Stall” sticker, believed to be connected to a local motorcycle taxi group in the area, reported The Pattaya News.

Officers say they are confident of catching the suspect soon.

“We are working to track him down for questioning and legal action.”

The savage attack has rattled residents and business owners in South Pattaya, who say disputes between young men often flare into violence, particularly in areas around bars and late-night venues.

Latest Thailand News
Fugitive gunman caught in central Thailand after years on run | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Fugitive gunman caught in central Thailand after years on run

28 seconds ago
Pattaya man beaten unconscious after row over filming | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man beaten unconscious after row over filming

22 minutes ago
Injured baby elephant rescued from cassava plantation in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Injured baby elephant rescued from cassava plantation in Kanchanaburi

28 minutes ago
People&#8217;s Party slams backroom deal rumours on lese majeste case | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party slams backroom deal rumours on lese majeste case

38 minutes ago
Chicken vendor horrified by pervert on scooter in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chicken vendor horrified by pervert on scooter in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Thai Airways cancels Hong Kong flights as super typhoon hits | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways cancels Hong Kong flights as super typhoon hits

2 hours ago
Thai man accused of fatally abusing 2 year old boy stepson | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man accused of fatally abusing 2 year old boy stepson

2 hours ago
Dealers caught hiding drugs in pants and shoes in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Dealers caught hiding drugs in pants and shoes in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Thai airlines warn of looming pilot shortage crisis | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai airlines warn of looming pilot shortage crisis

3 hours ago
Woman harasses Udon Thani man with repeated marriage proposals | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman harasses Udon Thani man with repeated marriage proposals

3 hours ago
Myanmar worker battered in late-night Pattaya brawl | Thaiger Pattaya News

Myanmar worker battered in late-night Pattaya brawl

4 hours ago
Bhumjaithai bets big on Phuket with 3 fresh candidates | Thaiger Politics News

Bhumjaithai bets big on Phuket with 3 fresh candidates

4 hours ago
Naked foreign man causes chaos in Phuket and attacks police | Thaiger Phuket News

Naked foreign man causes chaos in Phuket and attacks police

4 hours ago
Monsoon chaos: Thailand on alert as heavy rain persists | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Monsoon chaos: Thailand on alert as heavy rain persists

4 hours ago
Court of Appeal extends OAG deadline in Thaksin lese majeste case | Thaiger Thailand News

Court of Appeal extends OAG deadline in Thaksin lese majeste case

20 hours ago
Pattaya bar fight erupts after foreign man fails to settle his bill | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya bar fight erupts after foreign man fails to settle his bill

20 hours ago
Gunman claims community leader hires him to kill rescuer in insurance row | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunman claims community leader hires him to kill rescuer in insurance row

21 hours ago
Illegal silicone operation in Bangkok exposed, valued at 8 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal silicone operation in Bangkok exposed, valued at 8 million baht

21 hours ago
Pheu Thai to scrutinise govt over alleged political influence networks | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai to scrutinise govt over alleged political influence networks

21 hours ago
Political activist assaults U Drink I Drive driver and threatens victim’s family | Thaiger Bangkok News

Political activist assaults U Drink I Drive driver and threatens victim’s family

22 hours ago
Trang man arrested for murder after love affair confrontation | Thaiger Thailand News

Trang man arrested for murder after love affair confrontation

22 hours ago
Frenchman knocked unconscious in Pattaya after dispute with Bolt driver | Thaiger Pattaya News

Frenchman knocked unconscious in Pattaya after dispute with Bolt driver

23 hours ago
Sa Kaeo art teacher arrested for sexually assaulting fifth-grade student | Thaiger Thailand News

Sa Kaeo art teacher arrested for sexually assaulting fifth-grade student

23 hours ago
Missing Bahraini tourist found after drowning at Karon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Missing Bahraini tourist found after drowning at Karon Beach

23 hours ago
Drug addict arrested for stealing medical tools from Ratchaburi hospital | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug addict arrested for stealing medical tools from Ratchaburi hospital

23 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal22 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025
122 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.