Astrologer predicts Thailand’s next prime minister for 2026 Election

Astrological prediction becomes especially compelling when applied to unprecedented political situations, particularly when forecasts must be made before an actual term of office begins.

According to D Mukkarji, a scientific astrologer residing in Bangkok, unlike recurring events such as annual or biennial sports tournaments, where patterns are relatively easier to track, political transitions often lack predictable cycles. Events that occur only once every several years are inherently more complex to analyse and forecast.

In an ideal astrological assessment, the exact time of birth is essential in order to calculate accurate ascendants and house placements. However, since such data is not publicly available for political figures, this analysis relies on verified dates of birth sourced from public records, including Wikipedia, similar to methods used in previous predictions.

In addition, attention is given to how political developments unfolded after the last election, offering contextual guidance for what may follow.

To assess the upcoming Thai Prime Ministerial selection, it is necessary to examine the candidates currently in contention, their years of birth, and the astrological progression observed since the 2023 election. In that year, Srettha Thavisin, born in 1962, assumed office.

He was later replaced by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, born in 1987. From an astrological perspective, this transition ran counter to logical planetary progression, particularly in terms of age and maturity cycles. Her subsequent replacement by Anutin Charnvirakul, born in 1966, appeared more consistent with astrological norms and progression.

Looking ahead to the upcoming election, the major planetary positions remain broadly similar to those of 2023. However, even slight changes in planetary degrees can have significant effects, and these shifts must not be underestimated.

This analysis focuses primarily on the current transits of Saturn, Jupiter, Vishnu, and Kubera planets associated with authority, stability, wealth, and leadership. Favourable placements of these planets often indicate success and elevation. In contrast, the influence of Brahma and Mars, when unfavourably positioned, tends to signify conflict, loss, or failure.

In political astrology, the 7th house is of particular importance, as it represents competition and the ability to defeat opponents. The 1st house reflects a candidate’s public image, authority, recognition, and personal strength, while the 4th house relates to stability, grounding, and the ability to sustain power.

Pheu Thai Party: Prime ministerial candidates

Yodchanan Wongsawat (born 1979): Astrologically, his prospects appear weak. His age progression does not align favourably with the current planetary transits, and overall planetary strength is insufficient for a major electoral victory.

Suriya Juangroongruangkit (born 1954): Although he benefits from strong planetary placements, overall, a weak first house undermines his ability to project authority and dominance at this time, making success unlikely.

Julapun Amornvivat (born 1975): Similar to the above candidates, his planetary configuration does not suggest a winning trajectory in the current cycle.

People’s Party: Prime ministerial candidates

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut (born 1987): While he appears mature and capable, the intensity of a high-stakes national election presents challenges. Weak Saturn and Jupiter placements suggest obstacles that may prevent him from prevailing at this stage.

Sirikanya Tansakul (born 1981): Her chart also indicates limited potential for success in this election cycle. Unfavourable Saturn and Jupiter positions restrict long-term authority and consolidation of power.

Leading astrological contenders

After eliminating candidates with weaker astrological prospects, attention narrows to contenders from the Bhumjaithai Party and the Democrat Party. From an astrological standpoint, these parties present the strongest candidates for leadership.

Anutin Charnvirakul (born 1966): His chart reflects a dynamic and determined personality. Strong placements of Saturn, Vishnu, and Kubera suggest achievement, authority, and material success. These configurations often indicate individuals capable of reaching great heights.

However, a weaker Sun and Moon positions may introduce challenges during the final stages of the political process, particularly related to public perception and emotional pressures.

Abhisit Vejjajiva (born 1964): His astrological profile reveals a composed and emphatic persona. Jupiter, Kubera, and Vishnu are well placed, supported by an exalted Saturn and Moon. Such alignments traditionally signify leadership, resilience, and the ability to navigate complex political environments with stability and wisdom.

Based on the current planetary transits and astrological indicators, either Anutin Charnvirakul or Abhisit Vejjajiva emerges as the strongest contender to become Thailand’s 33rd Prime Minister.

While astrology does not negate political strategy or external events, the planetary patterns strongly favour these two candidates over others in the current election cycle.

JD Mukkarji can be contacted or followed up through his Email: jdmukkarji@gmail.com

