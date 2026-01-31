Astrologer predicts Thailand’s next prime minister for 2026 Election

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: January 31, 2026, 6:00 PM
483 3 minutes read
Astrologer predicts Thailand’s next prime minister for 2026 Election | Thaiger

Astrological prediction becomes especially compelling when applied to unprecedented political situations, particularly when forecasts must be made before an actual term of office begins.

According to D Mukkarji, a scientific astrologer residing in Bangkok, unlike recurring events such as annual or biennial sports tournaments, where patterns are relatively easier to track, political transitions often lack predictable cycles. Events that occur only once every several years are inherently more complex to analyse and forecast.

In an ideal astrological assessment, the exact time of birth is essential in order to calculate accurate ascendants and house placements. However, since such data is not publicly available for political figures, this analysis relies on verified dates of birth sourced from public records, including Wikipedia, similar to methods used in previous predictions.

In addition, attention is given to how political developments unfolded after the last election, offering contextual guidance for what may follow.

To assess the upcoming Thai Prime Ministerial selection, it is necessary to examine the candidates currently in contention, their years of birth, and the astrological progression observed since the 2023 election. In that year, Srettha Thavisin, born in 1962, assumed office.

He was later replaced by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, born in 1987. From an astrological perspective, this transition ran counter to logical planetary progression, particularly in terms of age and maturity cycles. Her subsequent replacement by Anutin Charnvirakul, born in 1966, appeared more consistent with astrological norms and progression.

Looking ahead to the upcoming election, the major planetary positions remain broadly similar to those of 2023. However, even slight changes in planetary degrees can have significant effects, and these shifts must not be underestimated.

Related Articles

This analysis focuses primarily on the current transits of Saturn, Jupiter, Vishnu, and Kubera planets associated with authority, stability, wealth, and leadership. Favourable placements of these planets often indicate success and elevation. In contrast, the influence of Brahma and Mars, when unfavourably positioned, tends to signify conflict, loss, or failure.

In political astrology, the 7th house is of particular importance, as it represents competition and the ability to defeat opponents. The 1st house reflects a candidate’s public image, authority, recognition, and personal strength, while the 4th house relates to stability, grounding, and the ability to sustain power.

Pheu Thai Party: Prime ministerial candidates

Astrologer predicts Thailand's next prime minister for 2026 Election | News by Thaiger
(Left to right) Yodchanan Wongsawat, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, & Julapun Amornvivat | All photos taken from the Thai PBS World website
  • Yodchanan Wongsawat (born 1979): Astrologically, his prospects appear weak. His age progression does not align favourably with the current planetary transits, and overall planetary strength is insufficient for a major electoral victory.
  • Suriya Juangroongruangkit (born 1954): Although he benefits from strong planetary placements, overall, a weak first house undermines his ability to project authority and dominance at this time, making success unlikely.
  • Julapun Amornvivat (born 1975): Similar to the above candidates, his planetary configuration does not suggest a winning trajectory in the current cycle.

People’s Party: Prime ministerial candidates

Astrologer predicts Thailand's next prime minister for 2026 Election | News by Thaiger
(Left to Right) Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut & Sirikanya Tansakul | Photo taken from the Bloomberg and Thairath English websites, respectively
  • Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut (born 1987): While he appears mature and capable, the intensity of a high-stakes national election presents challenges. Weak Saturn and Jupiter placements suggest obstacles that may prevent him from prevailing at this stage.
  • Sirikanya Tansakul (born 1981): Her chart also indicates limited potential for success in this election cycle. Unfavourable Saturn and Jupiter positions restrict long-term authority and consolidation of power.

Leading astrological contenders

Astrologer predicts Thailand's next prime minister for 2026 Election | News by Thaiger
(Left to right) Anutin Charnvirakul & Abhisit Vejjajiva | Photos taken from The Straits Times and Thairath English respectively

After eliminating candidates with weaker astrological prospects, attention narrows to contenders from the Bhumjaithai Party and the Democrat Party. From an astrological standpoint, these parties present the strongest candidates for leadership.

Anutin Charnvirakul (born 1966): His chart reflects a dynamic and determined personality. Strong placements of Saturn, Vishnu, and Kubera suggest achievement, authority, and material success. These configurations often indicate individuals capable of reaching great heights.

However, a weaker Sun and Moon positions may introduce challenges during the final stages of the political process, particularly related to public perception and emotional pressures.

Abhisit Vejjajiva (born 1964): His astrological profile reveals a composed and emphatic persona. Jupiter, Kubera, and Vishnu are well placed, supported by an exalted Saturn and Moon. Such alignments traditionally signify leadership, resilience, and the ability to navigate complex political environments with stability and wisdom.

Based on the current planetary transits and astrological indicators, either Anutin Charnvirakul or Abhisit Vejjajiva emerges as the strongest contender to become Thailand’s 33rd Prime Minister.

While astrology does not negate political strategy or external events, the planetary patterns strongly favour these two candidates over others in the current election cycle.

JD Mukkarji can be contacted or followed up through his Email: jdmukkarji@gmail.com

Press Release

Latest Thailand News
Sudden blast injures two Thai soldiers near former conflict zone | Thaiger Thailand News

Sudden blast injures two Thai soldiers near former conflict zone

1 day ago
Truck snags wires and pulls down 70 power poles in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck snags wires and pulls down 70 power poles in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
Filmer criticised for not helping collapsed taxi driver in Ayutthaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Filmer criticised for not helping collapsed taxi driver in Ayutthaya

1 day ago
Chiang Rai family exhumes body after ‘dead’ son walks back home | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai family exhumes body after ‘dead’ son walks back home

1 day ago
Product Watch warns Thai youth about cannabis vapes | Thaiger Thailand News

Product Watch warns Thai youth about cannabis vapes

1 day ago
Drug suspect abandons girlfriend in police chase on Ayutthaya road | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug suspect abandons girlfriend in police chase on Ayutthaya road

1 day ago
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok hosts Bangkok Design Week 2026 | Thaiger Events

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok hosts Bangkok Design Week 2026

1 day ago
Pattaya rolls out colour-coded beach umbrellas to boost seaside views | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya rolls out colour-coded beach umbrellas to boost seaside views

1 day ago
Phuket man berates children in buffet, gets called out | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket man berates children in buffet, gets called out

1 day ago
Thailand reforms business, visa, and social laws to attract global expats | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand reforms business, visa, and social laws to attract global expats

1 day ago
Truck triggers blackout after toppling 70 poles in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck triggers blackout after toppling 70 poles in Samut Prakan

1 day ago
American motorcyclist killed in Pattaya head-on crash with SUV | Thaiger Pattaya News

American motorcyclist killed in Pattaya head-on crash with SUV

2 days ago
Foreign couple caught on video getting frisky in Phuket tuk tuk | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign couple caught on video getting frisky in Phuket tuk tuk

2 days ago
Swiss national among 30 arrested in Pattaya drug crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swiss national among 30 arrested in Pattaya drug crackdown

2 days ago
Dutch man held at Phuket Airport over assault on Thai vendor | Thaiger Phuket News

Dutch man held at Phuket Airport over assault on Thai vendor

2 days ago
Four year old girl crashes Vespa into 7-Eleven in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Four year old girl crashes Vespa into 7-Eleven in Pathum Thani

2 days ago
Udon Thani man casually smokes meth outside police commander’s house | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man casually smokes meth outside police commander’s house

2 days ago
Belgian man injured after power bank explodes at Pattaya bar | Thaiger Pattaya News

Belgian man injured after power bank explodes at Pattaya bar

2 days ago
Thailand expects 42.23 billion baht boost from Chinese New Year tourism | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand expects 42.23 billion baht boost from Chinese New Year tourism

2 days ago
Pattaya taxi rider criticised after arguing with Russian women over fare | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi rider criticised after arguing with Russian women over fare

2 days ago
Researchers uncover new ant species in Trang rubber plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Researchers uncover new ant species in Trang rubber plantation

2 days ago
Illegal paragliding leaves British tourist injured on Krabi cliff | Thaiger Krabi News

Illegal paragliding leaves British tourist injured on Krabi cliff

2 days ago
Royal Thai Police roll out warning-first traffic rule for early 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal Thai Police roll out warning-first traffic rule for early 2026

2 days ago
Iranian man arrested for pickpocketing Chinese tourist in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Iranian man arrested for pickpocketing Chinese tourist in Bangkok

2 days ago
Thai FDA warns about unregistered herbal inhaler Chang Thai | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai FDA warns about unregistered herbal inhaler Chang Thai

2 days ago
Politics NewsPress RoomSponsored
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: January 31, 2026, 6:00 PM
483 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.