Truck snags wires and pulls down 70 power poles in Samut Prakan

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 30, 2026, 4:44 PM
100 1 minute read
Truck snags wires and pulls down 70 power poles in Samut Prakan | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สปอร์ตไลท์บางปู

A truck snagged on communication wires and later pulled down more than 70 electricity poles along a road in the Bang Pu area of Samut Prakan province today, January 30, causing widespread power outages in the area and nearby.

Officers from Bang Pu Police Station were alerted to the accident at around 1pm. The incident occurred on a bridge at the entrance to Bang Pu Industrial Estate on Sukhumvit Road, in the Bang Pu Mai sub-district.

Police and officials from the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) rushed to investigate the scene. Initial findings showed that a container truck accidentally caught communication cables while travelling across the bridge.

The truck continued moving, dragging the cables and pulling down more than 70 electricity poles along a stretch of about two kilometres.

Truck pulls down power poles in Samut Prakan
Photo via Channel 8

The damaged poles, each around 12 metres high, collapsed in a chain reaction. Electrical equipment mounted on the poles, including transformers and other power distribution components, was also damaged. Fortunately, no pedestrians or motorists were injured.

MEA officials said the total cost of the damage has not yet been finalised but is expected to run into several million baht.

According to One31, the incident caused major traffic disruption and widespread power outages. To prevent severe congestion during the evening rush hour, more than 200 officials were deployed to clear fallen poles and debris from the road.

Related Articles
Power outage in Samut Prakan after more than 70 poles collapse
Photo via Channel 8

To restore electricity, MEA engineers adjusted the power circuits to supply electricity to some nearby areas. Additional teams were sent to the site to install replacement electricity poles and repair damaged power lines. Authorities aimed to restore power to all affected areas by midnight.

A similar incident was reported in Samut Prakan in December last year, when a trailer with its dump bed left raised struck a pedestrian bridge, causing it to collapse onto the trailer and a nearby pickup truck. The pickup driver was killed in that incident.

Electricity poles collapse in Samut Prakan
Photo via Facebook/ สปอร์ตไลท์บางปู

Latest Thailand News
Sudden blast injures two Thai soldiers near former conflict zone | Thaiger Thailand News

Sudden blast injures two Thai soldiers near former conflict zone

8 seconds ago
Truck snags wires and pulls down 70 power poles in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck snags wires and pulls down 70 power poles in Samut Prakan

15 minutes ago
Filmer criticised for not helping collapsed taxi driver in Ayutthaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Filmer criticised for not helping collapsed taxi driver in Ayutthaya

39 minutes ago
Chiang Rai family exhumes body after ‘dead’ son walks back home | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai family exhumes body after ‘dead’ son walks back home

52 minutes ago
Product Watch warns Thai youth about cannabis vapes | Thaiger Thailand News

Product Watch warns Thai youth about cannabis vapes

2 hours ago
Drug suspect abandons girlfriend in police chase on Ayutthaya road | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug suspect abandons girlfriend in police chase on Ayutthaya road

2 hours ago
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok hosts Bangkok Design Week 2026 | Thaiger Events

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok hosts Bangkok Design Week 2026

2 hours ago
Pattaya rolls out colour-coded beach umbrellas to boost seaside views | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya rolls out colour-coded beach umbrellas to boost seaside views

3 hours ago
Phuket man berates children in buffet, gets called out | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket man berates children in buffet, gets called out

3 hours ago
Thailand reforms business, visa, and social laws to attract global expats | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand reforms business, visa, and social laws to attract global expats

3 hours ago
Truck triggers blackout after toppling 70 poles in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck triggers blackout after toppling 70 poles in Samut Prakan

5 hours ago
American motorcyclist killed in Pattaya head-on crash with SUV | Thaiger Pattaya News

American motorcyclist killed in Pattaya head-on crash with SUV

5 hours ago
Foreign couple caught on video getting frisky in Phuket tuk tuk | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign couple caught on video getting frisky in Phuket tuk tuk

6 hours ago
Swiss national among 30 arrested in Pattaya drug crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swiss national among 30 arrested in Pattaya drug crackdown

6 hours ago
Dutch man held at Phuket Airport over assault on Thai vendor | Thaiger Phuket News

Dutch man held at Phuket Airport over assault on Thai vendor

7 hours ago
Four year old girl crashes Vespa into 7-Eleven in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Four year old girl crashes Vespa into 7-Eleven in Pathum Thani

7 hours ago
Udon Thani man casually smokes meth outside police commander’s house | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man casually smokes meth outside police commander’s house

7 hours ago
Belgian man injured after power bank explodes at Pattaya bar | Thaiger Pattaya News

Belgian man injured after power bank explodes at Pattaya bar

7 hours ago
Thailand expects 42.23 billion baht boost from Chinese New Year tourism | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand expects 42.23 billion baht boost from Chinese New Year tourism

8 hours ago
Pattaya taxi rider criticised after arguing with Russian women over fare | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi rider criticised after arguing with Russian women over fare

23 hours ago
Researchers uncover new ant species in Trang rubber plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Researchers uncover new ant species in Trang rubber plantation

24 hours ago
Illegal paragliding leaves British tourist injured on Krabi cliff | Thaiger Krabi News

Illegal paragliding leaves British tourist injured on Krabi cliff

1 day ago
Royal Thai Police roll out warning-first traffic rule for early 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal Thai Police roll out warning-first traffic rule for early 2026

1 day ago
Iranian man arrested for pickpocketing Chinese tourist in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Iranian man arrested for pickpocketing Chinese tourist in Bangkok

1 day ago
Thai FDA warns about unregistered herbal inhaler Chang Thai | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai FDA warns about unregistered herbal inhaler Chang Thai

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 30, 2026, 4:44 PM
100 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.