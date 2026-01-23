Lopburi man severely burned after two-hour disappearance

A man in Lopburi province was rushed to the hospital with serious burn injuries today, January 23, after returning home in a critical condition, covered in burns and smelling of petrol.

Police from Tha Hin Police Station were alerted around 12.45pm to a house in Moo 2, Pho Kao Ton subdistrict, Mueang Lopburi district, where rescue personnel and hospital staff from Phra Narai Maharat Hospital responded to the scene.

At the house, officers found the man’s parents, 81 year old father and 74 year old mother, pleading for urgent assistance for their son, 46 year old Tao. He was lying on a wooden bed, with extensive burns and visible blisters covering his body. The strong odour of gasoline was present, and the man was crying out in pain.

Officials noted that a charred blue T-shirt was found in a laundry basket nearby, with skin tissue stuck to it and a strong scent of burned flesh.

Rescue teams quickly transported Tao to the hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

According to his parents, Tao had borrowed his mother’s motorcycle earlier that morning and left home for about two hours. When he returned, he was already in an injured state, screaming in pain. His parents immediately called emergency services.

They also told police that Tao had previously worked at a major factory in Lopburi and had once lived a stable family life. However, after a divorce five years ago, when his wife took their child and left, he began showing signs of depression, became withdrawn, and increasingly talked to himself.

CH7 News reported that although the family had tried to seek treatment for him, he reportedly refused proper care.

Police have collected evidence from the scene, including CCTV footage and physical items, and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

