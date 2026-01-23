Lopburi man severely burned after two-hour disappearance

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 23, 2026, 5:07 PM
50 1 minute read
Lopburi man severely burned after two-hour disappearance | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from CH7 News

A man in Lopburi province was rushed to the hospital with serious burn injuries today, January 23, after returning home in a critical condition, covered in burns and smelling of petrol.

Police from Tha Hin Police Station were alerted around 12.45pm to a house in Moo 2, Pho Kao Ton subdistrict, Mueang Lopburi district, where rescue personnel and hospital staff from Phra Narai Maharat Hospital responded to the scene.

At the house, officers found the man’s parents, 81 year old father and 74 year old mother, pleading for urgent assistance for their son, 46 year old Tao. He was lying on a wooden bed, with extensive burns and visible blisters covering his body. The strong odour of gasoline was present, and the man was crying out in pain.

Officials noted that a charred blue T-shirt was found in a laundry basket nearby, with skin tissue stuck to it and a strong scent of burned flesh.

Rescue teams quickly transported Tao to the hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

According to his parents, Tao had borrowed his mother’s motorcycle earlier that morning and left home for about two hours. When he returned, he was already in an injured state, screaming in pain. His parents immediately called emergency services.

They also told police that Tao had previously worked at a major factory in Lopburi and had once lived a stable family life. However, after a divorce five years ago, when his wife took their child and left, he began showing signs of depression, became withdrawn, and increasingly talked to himself.

Related Articles

CH7 News reported that although the family had tried to seek treatment for him, he reportedly refused proper care.

Police have collected evidence from the scene, including CCTV footage and physical items, and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In similar news, a family in Ayutthaya demanded accountability after an 11 year old boy suffered severe burns while helping his teacher remove a wasp hive by burning it.

Thaiger QUIZ
Lopburi Burn Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What was the man's condition when he returned home?
  2. 2. What time did the police receive the alert about the incident?
  3. 3. How old is Tao, the man who suffered burn injuries?
  4. 4. What was found in the laundry basket at the scene?
  5. 5. What did Tao's parents report about his mental state after his divorce?
  6. 6. What did Tao borrow from his mother before the incident?
  7. 7. Why did Tao's parents call emergency services?
  8. 8. What did the police collect from the scene for investigation?
  9. 9. How long had Tao been gone before he returned home injured?
  10. 10. What similar incident was reported in Ayutthaya?

Latest Thailand News
Lopburi man severely burned after two-hour disappearance | Thaiger Thailand News

Lopburi man severely burned after two-hour disappearance

14 seconds ago
Elderly driver smashes into Trat factory, blames gear failure | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly driver smashes into Trat factory, blames gear failure

3 hours ago
Scam suspects on holiday caught by AI-powered cameras in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Scam suspects on holiday caught by AI-powered cameras in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thailand tourism at a tipping point as regional rivals surge, TTF 2026 warns | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand tourism at a tipping point as regional rivals surge, TTF 2026 warns

4 hours ago
Finnish tourist&#8217;s stolen AirPods lead to drug bust on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Finnish tourist’s stolen AirPods lead to drug bust on Koh Pha Ngan

4 hours ago
Thai travellers targeted in rising visa scam wave, VFS warns | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai travellers targeted in rising visa scam wave, VFS warns

6 hours ago
Young Finnish girl rescued from alleged captivity in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Thailand News

Young Finnish girl rescued from alleged captivity in Sa Kaeo

7 hours ago
Drunken Brit and Thai woman caught in steamy act on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunken Brit and Thai woman caught in steamy act on Pattaya Beach

7 hours ago
Taiwanese and Thai tourists brawl at Chiang Rai’s White Temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwanese and Thai tourists brawl at Chiang Rai’s White Temple

23 hours ago
Khon Kaen Zoo unveils endangered red-shanked douc langur | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen Zoo unveils endangered red-shanked douc langur

23 hours ago
Thai police accused of groping 14 year old girl while drunk | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police accused of groping 14 year old girl while drunk

23 hours ago
Meatball chase goes wrong as dog gets stuck in car rim | Thaiger Thailand News

Meatball chase goes wrong as dog gets stuck in car rim

24 hours ago
Missing British man found dead in Bangkok hotel after donation appeal | Thaiger Pattaya News

Missing British man found dead in Bangkok hotel after donation appeal

1 day ago
Cha-am cracks down on abandoned buildings to boost tourist safety | Thaiger Thailand News

Cha-am cracks down on abandoned buildings to boost tourist safety

1 day ago
Mysterious unidentified woman taken into police care in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Mysterious unidentified woman taken into police care in Rayong

1 day ago
3 Thai children set homeless on fire and film incident as trophy | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Thai children set homeless on fire and film incident as trophy

1 day ago
Woman attacked in broad daylight near Platinum Mall in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman attacked in broad daylight near Platinum Mall in Bangkok

1 day ago
Singha Park Chiang Rai celebrates 10th anniversary of International Balloon Fiesta with grand showcase of 30+ balloons from 13 nations | Thaiger Events

Singha Park Chiang Rai celebrates 10th anniversary of International Balloon Fiesta with grand showcase of 30+ balloons from 13 nations

1 day ago
Foreign man slammed for flying drone, scaring Khao Yai elephants | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign man slammed for flying drone, scaring Khao Yai elephants

1 day ago
Norwegian tourist warned after naked beach incident in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Norwegian tourist warned after naked beach incident in Pattaya

1 day ago
Iranian man arrested for illegally running pharmacy in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iranian man arrested for illegally running pharmacy in Pattaya

1 day ago
Ruangkrai challenges Mongkolkit’s four husbands policy | Thaiger Thailand News

Ruangkrai challenges Mongkolkit’s four husbands policy

1 day ago
Laotian housemaid suspected in murder of employer in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Laotian housemaid suspected in murder of employer in Bangkok

1 day ago
Young man dies after fall from BTS Phahon Yothin station | Thaiger Bangkok News

Young man dies after fall from BTS Phahon Yothin station

1 day ago
13 foreigners arrested in romance scam crackdown in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

13 foreigners arrested in romance scam crackdown in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 23, 2026, 5:07 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.