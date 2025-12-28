Cambodian man arrested in Bangkok with gun and explosives after planning revenge attack

Police in Bangkok have arrested a Cambodian national after uncovering a gun and explosive devices in a rented room, following intelligence that the suspect was preparing to carry out a retaliatory attack after being chased and assaulted with a knife.

The arrest took place on the evening of December 27 after officers from Bang Chan Police Station launched a targeted operation in Khlong Sam Wa district. The raid was led under the direction of senior Metropolitan Police commanders, including Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, along with several high-ranking investigation officers.

The suspect was identified as Mr. Koemeang Moeun, 38, a Cambodian citizen. He was taken into custody inside a rented room located in Soi Suan Laem Khlong Nueng 11, Bang Chan sub district. During the search, police recovered a homemade firearm, an improvised explosive device wrapped in black electrical tape, and a large quantity of firecrackers believed to be intended for weapon modification.

Investigators said the operation followed reports that the suspect was stockpiling weapons and showing signs of planning violent retaliation. According to police questioning, Mr. Koemeang admitted he had recently been involved in a dispute with rivals and had been chased and attacked with a knife. Fearing further confrontation and seeking revenge, he allegedly prepared the weapons to strike back.

Authorities also discovered additional materials consistent with the construction of improvised weapons, including items linked to Molotov-style devices. Police believe the situation posed a serious public safety risk, especially given the residential nature of the area.

Mr. Koemeang has been charged with multiple offences, including possession of a firearm without a permit, possession of explosives that cannot legally be licensed, and possession of untaxed or improperly taxed goods. He was transferred to Bang Chan Police Station for formal investigation and legal proceedings.

Police officials stated that the swift arrest prevented a potentially deadly incident and reiterated their commitment to cracking down on illegal weapons in Bangkok communities. Source Khaosod.