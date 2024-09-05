Thai PM urged to probe environment minister’s state land claims

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Seub Nakhasathien Foundation urged Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to investigate the qualifications of Chalermchai Sri-on, the newly appointed minister of natural resources and environment, due to allegations surrounding his possession of 120 rai of state land.

The foundation emphasised that officials responsible for natural resources must be free from any involvement in the holding of state land. Chalermchai, leader of the Democrat Party, recently assumed his ministerial role, sparking widespread criticism among the officials expected to work under his leadership.

Advertisements

In 2008, Chalermchai declared his assets, including Phor Bor Tor 5 land—a tax payment document issued by local authorities that does not confer legal ownership rights—for an area of 120 rai. However, in 2010, when he became labour minister, he did not declare this land.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is reportedly investigating this case, along with the holdings of 20 other politicians.

Panudet Kerdmali, the foundation’s president, highlighted the need for transparency and the avoidance of any association with state land holdings, especially in forest areas.

“I saw the news that the coming Cabinet under Paetongtarn is very strict about the qualifications of every minister. Therefore, I request this matter be considered thoroughly.”

A source from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) clarified that Phor Bor Tor 5 is merely a local tax payment document that does not grant ownership rights. The land remains state property, and this form of tax collection has been abolished due to illegal encroachments on national forest reserves.

Advertisements

Meanwhile, Democrat Secretary-General Dech-it Khaothong, the new Deputy Public Health Minister, addressed criticism related to Tedy Teow Wooi Huat, a Malaysian accused of leading a fraud syndicate who has been extradited from Thailand to China. Dech-it stated there was no evidence supporting claims of ethical misconduct against him, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, the Phuket Big Buddha Foundation is in hot water after the Forest Department accused its chairman of land encroachment. This follows a catastrophic mudslide that claimed 13 lives, predominantly Myanmar nationals, last week at Khao Nak Kerd, Phuket’s tallest peak.