Woman fined 10,000 baht for sweat stains on wedding dress

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 17:10, 05 September 2024| Updated: 17:10, 05 September 2024
55 1 minute read
Woman fined 10,000 baht for sweat stains on wedding dress
Picture courtesy of Dan LeFebvre, Unsplash

A woman from Shandong, China, faced a fine of 2,000 yuan (approximately 10,000 baht, US$300) from a wedding dress shop after trying on a gown and leaving sweat stains. The incident sparked a heated debate online, with netizens largely unsupportive of her stance.

The woman, who is planning to get married next year, visited a renowned local bridal shop to try on two dresses. As she and her fiancé were about to leave, a shop employee approached them with a concerned expression, noting that one of the dresses had an unpleasant odour, likely from sweat. The shop owner then insisted she buy the dress.

Advertisements

In her original post, the woman explained that her underarms often sweat and that the fitting room lacked air conditioning, causing her to sweat slightly. She felt it was unfair to be asked to purchase the dress.

After a lengthy argument, she sought police assistance and ultimately had to pay the requested amount, feeling cheated. She turned to social media to ask, “Who is at fault here?”

Related news

Once the post circulated, most netizens did not side with her.

“I own a bridal shop. Some dresses have sweat odours that can’t be washed out. I recommend taking a shower before trying on dresses. It’s not the shop being unfair, we can’t sell the dress after you try it on.”

“The worst part is, you know you have body odour but still caused trouble for others. You deserved this.”

Advertisements

“If I owned a bridal shop, I would hold you responsible.”

“It’s time to use deodorant. Would you want to try on a dress with someone else’s body odour? Even after washing, it still smells bad.”

However, after facing backlash, the woman posted an update revealing she had undergone underarm surgery to address her sweating and odour issues. She expressed regret for not managing her body odour earlier, which led to the problem, reported Sanook.

“I will not try on another wedding dress until I’m fully recovered.”

China NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Prawn stars: China approves import of live Thai giant shrimps

Prawn stars: China approves import of live Thai giant shrimps

Published: 16:22, 03 September 2024
Cathay chaos: Engine failure grounds entire A350 fleet

Cathay chaos: Engine failure grounds entire A350 fleet

Published: 15:20, 03 September 2024
Thai taekwondo star wins Thailand&#8217;s first Paralympic medal in Paris

Thai taekwondo star wins Thailand’s first Paralympic medal in Paris

Published: 09:46, 31 August 2024
Myanmar journalist jailed for life, another gets 20 years

Myanmar journalist jailed for life, another gets 20 years

Published: 15:54, 30 August 2024
Check Also
Close