Woman fined 10,000 baht for sweat stains on wedding dress

A woman from Shandong, China, faced a fine of 2,000 yuan (approximately 10,000 baht, US$300) from a wedding dress shop after trying on a gown and leaving sweat stains. The incident sparked a heated debate online, with netizens largely unsupportive of her stance.

The woman, who is planning to get married next year, visited a renowned local bridal shop to try on two dresses. As she and her fiancé were about to leave, a shop employee approached them with a concerned expression, noting that one of the dresses had an unpleasant odour, likely from sweat. The shop owner then insisted she buy the dress.

In her original post, the woman explained that her underarms often sweat and that the fitting room lacked air conditioning, causing her to sweat slightly. She felt it was unfair to be asked to purchase the dress.

After a lengthy argument, she sought police assistance and ultimately had to pay the requested amount, feeling cheated. She turned to social media to ask, “Who is at fault here?”

Once the post circulated, most netizens did not side with her.

“I own a bridal shop. Some dresses have sweat odours that can’t be washed out. I recommend taking a shower before trying on dresses. It’s not the shop being unfair, we can’t sell the dress after you try it on.”

“The worst part is, you know you have body odour but still caused trouble for others. You deserved this.”

“If I owned a bridal shop, I would hold you responsible.”

“It’s time to use deodorant. Would you want to try on a dress with someone else’s body odour? Even after washing, it still smells bad.”

However, after facing backlash, the woman posted an update revealing she had undergone underarm surgery to address her sweating and odour issues. She expressed regret for not managing her body odour earlier, which led to the problem, reported Sanook.

“I will not try on another wedding dress until I’m fully recovered.”