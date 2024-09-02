Accidental self-praise of Democrat Party MP amuses Thai netizens

Democrat Party MP Date-it Khaothong has become a laughing stock among Thai netizens after he posted a comment praising himself on Facebook.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the Pheu Thai Party, has been selected as the new Prime Minister of Thailand. However, she has not yet officially begun her duties, as she awaits royal endorsement. Her new Cabinet has also yet to be established.

While the specific appointments for each Cabinet position are still uncertain, the Pheu Thai Party has made it clear that they will no longer work with members of the Palang Pracharath Party. Instead, the new Cabinet will include members from the Democrat Party, who were part of the opposition during former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s tenure.

This is the first time in more than 20 years that the Pheu Thai Party and the Democrat Party reunited. Nevertheless, some members of the Democrat Party disagreed with joining the government coalition.

Despite this disagreement, other members of the Democrat Party are looking forward to their positions in the new journey, and MP Date-it appears to be one of the leading candidates for a ministerial position.

Date-it took to Facebook on Saturday, August 31, to share details of the Democrat Party’s internal meeting regarding their roles in the incoming administration. However, it wasn’t his post that caught attention but rather a comment left beneath it.

“Congratulations to the two of you (Date-it and party leader Chalermchai Sri-on). It’s time for you to work for the people as you have been assigned. Fighting! Rooting for you 100%.”

While the supportive comment seemed typical of an enthusiastic follower, it was posted from Date-it’s account. The blunder sparked speculation and merriment online, with some netizens suggesting that Date-it—or whoever manages his account—may have accidentally posted from the wrong profile.

Date-it has not addressed the slip-up but the comment was swiftly deleted.

The chaos did not end with Date-it’s account. The official Facebook page of the Democrat Party is now closed after some supporters flooded each post with complaints over the party’s decision to join the government.

