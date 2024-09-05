Flood of generosity: Good deed goes awry in Phayao crisis

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Residents of Phayao province faced significant flooding, impacting homes, roads, and temples in the Ban Fang Min and Ban Mae Tam Muang Chum areas. Amidst the chaos, a well-meaning individual delivered 400 food and water packages, only to trigger a controversy due to miscommunication.

Yesterday, September 4, the flood-stricken communities of Ban Fang Min, Moo 4, Dok Kham Tai subdistrict, Dok Kham Tai district, and Ban Mae Tam Muang Chum, Mae Tam subdistrict, Mueang district, were severely affected by flooding. In response, both kind-hearted individuals and local leaders coordinated relief efforts, distributing food and water to alleviate the residents’ suffering.

The drama unfolded when an individual brought 100 cooked meals and water to Ban Fang Min residents but the local leaders turned them away, citing a lack of prior coordination. The food and water were redirected to Wat Muang Chum in the Mae Tam subdistrict, forcing residents to wade through floodwaters for aid, which was a considerable distance away.

Phanu, a benefactor who provided the relief packages, shared his frustrations.

“Yesterday, I delivered 400 food and water packages, travelling over 20 kilometres to help Ban Fang Min residents in Dok Kham Tai. Upon arrival, villagers directed me to coordinate with the local relief centre, but the leader responded, ‘We already have food for today. Take it elsewhere. If you want recognition, why don’t you distribute it yourself? If you wish to donate, you must coordinate first. Our community did not order food from outside.'”

Phanu expressed his disappointment.

“I intended to help the flood-affected community of Ban Fang Min, where many households are suffering. However, the response I received was disheartening. I left the food and water at Wat Muang Chum, forcing the villagers to walk over 2 kilometres to collect it, adding to their hardship. I feel deeply saddened and urge the leaders to explain their actions to those who came to help and the flood-affected villagers.”

Flood aid

Narong Namwong, the head of the Dok Kham Tai Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, addressed the situation. He explained that the miscommunication arose because the municipality had already distributed food to the villagers and was concerned about redundancy and spoilage, reported KhaoSod.

“From the incident, a benevolent individual brought 400 chicken rice boxes and water to help the flood-affected residents. However, it appears there was a misunderstanding in communication.

“The municipality had already distributed food to the villagers and, to avoid duplication and spoilage, advised the benefactor to distribute the meals in the Ban Mae Tam Muang Chum area, which had not yet received food packages. Unfortunately, a social media post suggested that the leaders had refused the food boxes, sparking controversy.”

Narong further clarified that the Dok Kham Tai subdistrict Municipality and community leaders have been assisting the villagers for over two weeks during the flooding, ensuring that every household received aid.

“We did not reject anyone offering donations, it was merely a communication issue. Today, we coordinated with the benefactor to distribute the chicken rice meals again.”