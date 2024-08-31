NACC awaits CCTV in Thaksin hospital treatment probe

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has yet to receive CCTV footage from the Police General Hospital as it investigates potential preferential treatment given to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra during his hospital stay.

Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, NACC secretary-general, stated yesterday that the commission has gathered substantial information and will soon determine if there is sufficient evidence to proceed with questioning.

The NACC has reached out to the Department of Corrections and Police General Hospital to obtain CCTV footage from the hospital’s 14th floor, but has not received any materials. Niwatchai noted that they might need to verify the existence and usability of the footage.

In addition to the footage, the NACC has requested Thaksin’s medical records and various related documents, though only some have been provided. Niwatchai emphasised that the law grants the NACC the authority to investigate and the right to verify the reasons behind the refusal of evidence.

Earlier, Seri Ruam Thai Party leader Sereepisuth Temeeyaves revealed the party’s decision to withdraw from the Pheu Thai-led coalition government. He claimed to possess significant information about Thaksin, including details of his treatment at the hospital, and expressed willingness to testify before the NACC.

Niwatchai mentioned that officials need to assess whether it is necessary to summon Sereepisuth for questioning.

The NACC is also considering findings from the Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which indicated that Thaksin received better treatment than other inmates. Niwatchai stated that the NACC would handle these findings according to the constitutional definition of supporting evidence.

An NACC source disclosed that the agency plans to summon officials from the Bangkok Remand Prison and the Police General Hospital to inquire about the matter. This includes questioning correctional officers and medical personnel involved in Thaksin’s treatment.

Reports indicate that over 100 correctional officers and executives from the Department of Corrections were involved in Thaksin’s hospital care, and they will be required to testify before the NACC, reported Bangkok Post.