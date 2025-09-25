Thai officials probed over bribes in citizenship scandal

MPs and top officials meet as pressure mounts over corruption claims

Thursday, September 25, 2025
A House committee is investigating bribery allegations involving officials accused of demanding cash from applicants during the Thai citizenship registration process.

The House Committee on Local Administration, chaired by Korrawee Prissananantakul of the Bhumjaithai Party, is currently reviewing at least five cases involving alleged misconduct by local officials. These cases involve both long-term residents and people born in Thailand without official citizenship.

A committee meeting held this week included senior officials from the Ministry of Interior, including Nirat Phongsitthithawon, the department’s permanent secretary, along with the director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration (DoPA), and the governors of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

Korrawee revealed that in one case, an official allegedly demanded a 30,000-baht bribe from an applicant, broken into instalments with an upfront request for 10,000 baht. The applicant reportedly managed only 8,000 baht, prompting further pressure to pay the remaining amount.

“These are not isolated incidents. We have uncovered at least four or five similar complaints. A full investigation is now underway.”

The DoPA has dispatched teams to verify the allegations, which could involve local leaders such as village headmen and district officers. Although citizenship is granted at the district level, Korrawee said that senior officials may also be implicated.

The rise in citizenship applications follows an October 2024 Cabinet resolution that paved the way for nearly 500,000 eligible migrants to obtain Thai nationality. The programme is scheduled to continue through June next year.

DoPA Secretary Nirat recently visited Fang district in Chiang Mai to assess the implementation of the resolution. Local officials cited challenges, including staff shortages and limited office space, which have caused processing delays. In response, the department has provided extra staff and equipment, with a target of handling 100 applicants per day.

Over the past three months, 8,200 people have successfully received citizenship, with nearly 23,000 more expected to complete the process by mid-2025, reported Bangkok Post.

In a separate development, Fang District Chief Nopparut Suphakitgosol confirmed that the village headman of Mae Kha subdistrict, accused of charging applicants 4,000 baht each, has resigned from his post.

