Historic deal brings all Thai football leagues to screens

In a game-changing move for Thai football, Gulf Development Plc, alongside Advanced Info Service Plc (AIS) and Jasmine International Plc (JAS), has partnered with the Football Association of Thailand to revolutionise the country’s football broadcasting landscape.

The trio has secured exclusive rights to broadcast all major football leagues across Thailand for the next four years, cementing a new era of accessible, live football.

The groundbreaking deal, worth a staggering 2 billion baht, will see the Thai League’s top competitions broadcast live for the next four seasons, from 2025/26 through to 2028/29, with an option to extend for an additional two years. The agreement includes all levels of the national football leagues, comprising Thai League 1, Thai League 2, Thai League 3, the FA Cup, the League Cup, the U-21 Youth League, as well as Women’s League 1 and 2.

“For the first time in history, all Thai League matches will be available live via AIS Play, accessible on mobile devices, high-speed broadband Internet, and the TV channel MONO29,” said AIS CEO Somchai Lertsutiwong. This deal marks a major shift in how Thai football fans will consume the sport, bringing every match to their fingertips.

The 1.4 billion baht allocated for broadcast rights will fund this expansive coverage, including enhanced high-definition live broadcasting technology that aims to provide a world-class viewing experience. AIS’s cutting-edge digital infrastructure will ensure that fans across the country can enjoy seamless access to every match, no matter where they are.

Somchai emphasised AIS’s commitment to the growth of Thai football.

“We recognise the immense potential of Thai football, with the dedication of clubs and players, and the incredible support from fans. This partnership is about bringing Thai football to the people.”

He added that AIS is eager to leverage its technological strength to enhance the fan experience and contribute to the long-term sustainability of Thailand’s sports industry, reported Bangkok Post.

Sarath Ratanavadi, CEO of Gulf Development, highlighted the company’s long-standing support for football, while Soraj Asavaprapha, CEO of JAS, expressed the company’s desire to promote both local and international sports content. JAS, known for broadcasting the English Premier League and FA Cup across Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos, will play a key role in elevating both local and global sports coverage.

