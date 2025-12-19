Thailand 50-year home gold record shattered by Vietnam

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 19, 2025, 9:45 AM
752 1 minute read
Thailand 50-year home gold record shattered by Vietnam | Thaiger
Photo via SEA Games Thailand 2025

Thailand suffered a historic loss on home soil last night, December 18, as the men’s national football team was defeated by Vietnam 3-2 in the SEA Games 2025 final, marking the first time in 50 years that Thailand has failed to win gold as host.

The clash at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium saw Thailand take a confident 2-0 lead in the first half, only for Vietnam to pull off an extraordinary comeback and secure victory in extra time. The result means Thailand’s men’s team has now gone eight years without a SEA Games football title.

Thai football players look dejected after losing to Vietnam in the SEA Games 2025 final at Rajamangala Stadium.
Photo via SEA Games Thailand 2025

Thailand opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a spectacular free-kick from captain Yotsakorn Burapha, his seventh goal of the tournament, followed by a well-worked second goal ten minutes later, with Seksan Ratree
finishing off an attacking move started by Kakana Khamyok.

However, Vietnam responded quickly after halftime with a penalty in the 49th minute, converted by Nguyen Dinh Bac following a foul in the box by Thai goalkeeper Sorawat Phosaman, putting them back in the game. Vietnam then equalised in the 60th minute through a header by Pham Ly Duc from a corner, sending the match into extra time at 2-2.

In the added period, Nguyen Thanh Nhan scored from close range to seal the comeback and secure the gold for Vietnam, reclaiming the title they lost in 2023 in Cambodia.

For Thailand, the defeat marked the first time since 1975 that the Thai men’s football team had failed to win gold while hosting the SEA Games. Historically dominant on home turf, Thailand previously claimed gold in every SEA Games held in the country, in 1975, 1985, 1995, and 2007.

Related Articles

In similar news, Vietnam reportedly lodged a formal complaint after Thailand once again displayed the wrong national flag during a 2025 SEA Games event, marking the third flag error since the competition began.

 

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok crowned world’s most visited city in 2025 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok crowned world’s most visited city in 2025

10 minutes ago
Uzbek woman wanted for human trafficking arrested in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Uzbek woman wanted for human trafficking arrested in Pattaya

27 minutes ago
Thai court rules banks must prove credit card fraud, not customers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai court rules banks must prove credit card fraud, not customers

43 minutes ago
Dutch man denies trafficking tiger handed to his foundation from Myanmar | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man denies trafficking tiger handed to his foundation from Myanmar

1 hour ago
Comedians assaulted in Bangkok amid feud with ex-club owner | Thaiger Crime News

Comedians assaulted in Bangkok amid feud with ex-club owner

1 hour ago
Phuket van driver strikes foreign woman with bottle over rubbish dispute | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver strikes foreign woman with bottle over rubbish dispute

4 hours ago
139 arrested in year-end immigration sweep in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Thailand News

139 arrested in year-end immigration sweep in Nakhon Pathom

4 hours ago
Thai fisherman finds headless body in marshland in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai fisherman finds headless body in marshland in Bangkok

4 hours ago
New alcohol rule: vendors banned from serving intoxicated customers | Thaiger Thailand News

New alcohol rule: vendors banned from serving intoxicated customers

5 hours ago
Phuket Tourist Police help British woman in mental health crisis | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Tourist Police help British woman in mental health crisis

21 hours ago
Thai karate coach dies in crash hours after SEA Games success | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai karate coach dies in crash hours after SEA Games success

21 hours ago
Army raids border warehouse and seizes cash and gold from Thai-Cambodia couple | Thaiger Thailand News

Army raids border warehouse and seizes cash and gold from Thai-Cambodia couple

22 hours ago
Rare big cats return to spotlight in Thai national park | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare big cats return to spotlight in Thai national park

22 hours ago
Dutch motorcyclist killed after crashing into parked pickup in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch motorcyclist killed after crashing into parked pickup in Chon Buri

23 hours ago
Man turns himself in after high-speed police chase in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Man turns himself in after high-speed police chase in Samut Prakan

23 hours ago
Anwar confirms ASEAN meeting on Thai-Cambodian conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Anwar confirms ASEAN meeting on Thai-Cambodian conflict

23 hours ago
Bridge collapses on truck and pickup in Samut Prakan, killing one | Thaiger Thailand News

Bridge collapses on truck and pickup in Samut Prakan, killing one

1 day ago
Embassy supports Thai woman suing South Korean ex over boiling water attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Embassy supports Thai woman suing South Korean ex over boiling water attack

1 day ago
Three Cambodian youths arrested after explosive stunt in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Cambodian youths arrested after explosive stunt in Rayong

1 day ago
Petrol station bathroom in Khon Kaen go viral for unique designs | Thaiger Thailand News

Petrol station bathroom in Khon Kaen go viral for unique designs

1 day ago
Thailand’s English proficiency ranks second lowest in Asia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s English proficiency ranks second lowest in Asia

1 day ago
French tourists allegedly fabricate bad boat trip experience in Phuket for refund | Thaiger Phuket News

French tourists allegedly fabricate bad boat trip experience in Phuket for refund

1 day ago
Thai researchers test Riceberry for hair regrowth | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai researchers test Riceberry for hair regrowth

1 day ago
Modified pickup truck clouds Pattaya in black smoke | Thaiger Thailand News

Modified pickup truck clouds Pattaya in black smoke

1 day ago
Phuket man arrested after beating wife to death with broomstick | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man arrested after beating wife to death with broomstick

1 day ago
Sports NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 19, 2025, 9:45 AM
752 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.