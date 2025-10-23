Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up

Health teams test food and inspect hygiene at popular annual event

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up
Pictures courtesy of Phuket City Municipality Facebook

Officials in Phuket inspected food vendors to ensure fair pricing and food safety during the Vegetarian Festival.

The Phuket Provincial Commerce Office and local health officials have launched a series of inspections on vendors taking part in the annual festival, urging them to display clear prices and maintain proper hygiene standards.

Officers visited stalls at Kathu Shrine on October 21, instructing sellers to show prices in Thai using Arabic numerals and to list any additional charges. Vendors were reminded that the listed prices must match the actual amount charged at checkout.

“Fair pricing is important to keep Phuket’s reputation as a top tourist destination.”

The move comes amid rising concerns over price gouging during the island’s peak tourism season. Officials say clear price tags not only protect consumers but also help build trust with tourists visiting for the world-renowned Vegetarian Festival.

Meanwhile, officers from the Phuket City Municipality’s Public Health and Environment Division joined forces with the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) and Vachira Phuket Hospital to inspect kitchens and food stalls at Sui Boon Tong Shrine, Bang Niao Shrine, and other festival locations.

The inspections focused on raw ingredients, food preparation, storage and distribution methods. Officials also conducted random tests for harmful substances, including formalin, borax and pesticide residues.

“We’re working to ensure all food served during the Vegetarian Festival is safe and nutritious. These proactive measures protect both residents and tourists.”

Health officers also provided food vendors with advice on infectious disease prevention, proper handwashing, waste disposal, and the use of clean water. Vendors were encouraged to maintain high standards of personal hygiene and cleanliness throughout the festival, which runs until the end of the month, reported The Phuket News.

The annual Vegetarian Festival is one of Phuket’s most iconic cultural events, attracting thousands of visitors from around the world. Known for its spiritual rituals, parades and strict plant-based food, the event is not only a religious tradition but also a major economic driver for the local community.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

