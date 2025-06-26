Swinging street: Catfight erupts near Pattaya Walking Street (video)

Pattaya’s party scene took a wild turn yesterday when a vicious catfight between two Thai women, captured in a now-viral 79-second clip, exploded just steps from the city’s infamous Walking Street, all while bars blared music like it was still midnight.

The bust-up broke out behind the Marine Hotel in South Pattaya as a rowdy crowd of Thai and foreign revellers egged on the violence. Despite the daylight, the sun clearly up, a nearby bar pumped out thumping tunes, raising fresh questions over just how seriously Pattaya enforces its bar closing hours.

As the two women traded blows in the middle of the soi, a foreign tourist tried to step in. Seconds later, chaos deepened when two foreign men started scrapping as well, one grappling the other into a headlock in full view of the cheering onlookers.

Reporters visiting the area at 10am, yesterday, June 25 found several beer bars still open and doing brisk business, music booming and beers flowing, like sunrise was just a suggestion.

Pattaya News reported that bar staff kept tight-lipped, but a nearby motorcycle taxi driver was happy to spill the beans.

“They’re both bar girls. It was about a customer, or losing one. Happens all the time.”

Pattaya City Police confirmed no official complaint had been filed and said that unless someone lodges a report or injuries are confirmed, they won’t be launching a full investigation.

Meanwhile, over in Threpprasit Soi Market, tempers flared in another booze-fuelled brawl that ended with a vendor in hospital. A long-standing feud over loud music turned violent just before midnight on the same day, leaving a clothing seller bruised and bloodied. His attackers fled before police arrived.

The bar brawls and market mayhem have once again highlighted Pattaya’s messy underbelly, a place where dawn doesn’t mean it’s time to go home… just time to duck.