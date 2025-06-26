Cambodian vendors leave Chong Chom market amid border tensions

Cambodian vendors at Chong Chom border market in Dan subdistrict, Kap Choeng district, Surin province, are closing their shops and heading back to Cambodia.

This follows a request for cooperation from officials to return home until the border situation normalises. Many vendors are organising significant sales, offering discounts of 40 to 50% on items like shoes, mattresses, and underwear, to gather funds for their return.

The situation emerged after military security officers, local administrators, immigration officials from Surin, Kap Choeng police, and related agencies visited the Chong Chom border market, as well as surrounding areas in Dan subdistrict.

They aimed to inform and seek cooperation from Cambodian workers, regardless of whether they hold valid work permits, passports, or border passes, even if these documents are nearing expiration or have expired.

The officials stressed that the request is not a forceful expulsion but a collaborative understanding to maintain good relations. This initiative is part of a pilot plan starting at the Chong Chom border, based on security protocols.

A Cambodian shoe vendor explained that she is willing to incur losses to raise money for necessities in Cambodia, expressing uncertainty about how long the situation will persist.

Vendors and residents alike hope for a swift resolution between the two countries, as the ongoing situation impacts people on both sides. Meanwhile, Thai locals have shown empathy by actively supporting Cambodian vendors during this challenging period, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, the Royal Thai Army (RTA) has shut all border crossings between Thailand and Cambodia in Sa Kaeo province due to escalating tensions, sovereignty violations, and increased cross-border crimes.

On June 23, Lieutenant General Amorn Boonsuya, Commander of the 1st Army Area, issued an emergency order banning all vehicle and pedestrian crossings, both Thai and foreign, effective immediately.