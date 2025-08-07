Singaporean tourist’s Pattaya drone flight ends in cuffs

A tourist’s late-night drone flight over Pattaya’s Walking Street landed him in handcuffs for breaking aviation laws.

At around 12.19am today, August 7, a Singaporean man was arrested for illegally operating a drone in Pattaya’s busy nightlife district, despite a nationwide ban currently in place.

Pattaya City Special Affairs officers caught 44 year old Goh Chia Hsien piloting a drone above Walking Street in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. The popular area, bustling with tourists and nightlife venues, is under strict airspace regulations, especially during national security alerts.

Goh was quickly detained and handed over to Police Lieutenant Colonel Amorntep Petchtim, deputy inspector at Pattaya City Police Station. An interpreter was present during questioning.

The suspect reportedly told officers he was unaware of the legal restrictions and was merely enjoying the high-angle view for photography purposes, adding that he is a drone enthusiast and avid traveller.

Loading…

However, Goh failed to produce a drone-flying permit as required by Thai law. Under the Aviation Act of 1954, Section 78, flying a drone without authorisation is a criminal offence.

Police seized the following items as evidence:

One small drone with a lithium battery

Two spare lithium batteries

One black remote control

Drone control glasses with a red-black head strap

One black shoulder bag

Officers formally recorded the arrest and filed charges against Goh.

Amarin TV reported that during the legal process, Pol. Lt. Col. Amorntep ordered the media to leave the interrogation room, stating the case needed to be reported to senior police officials and the Royal Thai Police.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has currently imposed a nationwide ban on all drone activity from July 30 to August 15, or until further notice. The temporary regulation was introduced to bolster national security and ensure public safety during an ongoing security operation.

Foreign nationals visiting Thailand are reminded that drone usage requires both CAAT approval and insurance. Violators may face fines, confiscation of equipment, or even jail time.