Street patrol cracks down on Pattaya Walking Street sleaze

Cops, immigration, and anti-trafficking teams swooped on Pattaya’s infamous Walking Street in a no-nonsense blitz to stamp out sleaze, snare traffickers, and school nightlife bosses on the law.

At 9.36pm, yesterday, June 16, a massive joint task force led by Thailand’s Anti-Human Trafficking Division (AHTD) swept through Walking Street, targeting illegal activity and warning venue owners to clean up their acts or face the consequences.

The operation, commanded by Pol. Maj. Gen. Songklod Gerikkritya, head of the AHTD and Secretary of the National Anti-Human Trafficking Center (NAHTC), also included Pol. Col. Kreetha Tankanarat, under directives from senior brass Pol. Lt. Gen. Thatchai Pitaneelabut and Pol. Lt. Gen. Jiraphob Phuridech of the Central Investigation Bureau.

Backed by Pattaya City Police, Chon Buri Immigration, local officials, the Department of Social Development and Human Security, and NGO A21 Foundation, officers combed through bars and clubs in a high-profile show of force.

The crackdown is part of an ongoing mission to combat human trafficking, especially in nightlife hotspots, and educate entertainment venue owners about the risks and responsibilities.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Songklod told Pattaya News that their main goal is education but violations won’t be tolerated.

“Employing anyone under 18 in entertainment venues can count as sexual exploitation and lead to serious human trafficking charges.”

He also warned that customers under 20 are strictly forbidden from entering such venues.

The operation didn’t stop at trafficking. Officers also checked for illegal weapons, drug use, and sales of nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, an increasingly popular but dangerous party drug.

After a thorough sweep, no major offences were reported, which officials attributed to strong local enforcement and routine arrests keeping things under control. Police confirmed that long-term strategies are now in place to tackle trafficking and exploitation at the root.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Songklod urged the public to stay alert and report shady activity via the AHTD’s 24-hour hotline: 1191.